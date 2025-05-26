LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
6h

Dr. WILLOUGHBY and I discuss the future path of medicine in this important discussion.

We discuss the full futuee absence of the Doctor Patient relationship as revealed in part one of World on Mute. The designed collapse of Healthcare is the goal. The ai system is prepared.

I hope you take the time to understand where we headed and share this discussion with other doctors, and medical professionals in the freedom community and out of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

I agree with your stance on this issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture