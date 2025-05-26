Dr. WILLOUGHBY and I discuss the future path of medicine in this important discussion.

We discuss the full future absence of the Doctor Patient relationship as revealed in part one of World on Mute. The designed collapse of Healthcare is the goal. The ai system is prepared.

I hope you take the time to understand where we are headed and share this discussion with other doctors, and medical professionals in the freedom community and out of it.

The full program is described in WORLD ON MUTE.

I appreciate the strong support. Please share to get the word out.

Share

Leave a comment