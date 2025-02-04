“Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, will be a crucial vote tomorrow on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Sen. Cassidy is a member of the Senate Finance Committee which held a hearing last week on Kennedy and will hold a vote tomorrow starting at 10am on whether Kennedy will be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Please call Senator Cassidy’s office today and tomorrow morning at 202 224-5824 and politely say that you want him to confirm Kennedy. We need Cassidy’s vote to get a majority vote in the Committee.

Also, contact your own two US Senators from your State:

Use this link from our friends to send an email automatically to your Senators:

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/120188/Respond

Call US Senate switchboard (202) 224-3121 and ask for telephone numbers of your US Senators.

Or look up who your US Senators are and their contact info:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Here’s what you can write if you would prefer to send your own personal email (we are not addressing wireless at this time, just health policies in general):

I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy is ideally suited to be Secretary as he has demonstrated over several decades a life-long commitment and dedication to protecting public health, and especially the health of our children. He has advocated for public health and has won major cases, demonstrating that he knows how to address complex health challenges.

He has consistently shown integrity, a commitment to evidence-based policies and willingness to engage diverse viewpoints. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, he will be a tireless advocate for the public.

Therefore, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is uniquely qualified to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Thanks for all you do!

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology”

