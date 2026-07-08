I have come to believe that only non owned systems will provide justice.

Was AIN on the radar prior to this?

Read about the AIN ORDER AND DECLARATION declaring mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technical weapons of mass destruction.

This is why Parliament had to discuss AIN.

After it provided the first declaration of any acting tribunal declaring the shots bioweapons.

Trotted up to Parliament for this scripted debate or entry into the record.

So for the record the government of Canada did not look at whether the shots were bioweapons. But sided with harma cartel arrangements of experts.

and instead decided to declare AIN FAKE.

So I am dutifully noting their discussion for the record. Real and fake being thus determined.

There you have it the stamp of Fake by the real systems of arranged in total service to the people. Arms out!! Sleeves up!! Asses in the air!!! Surveillance into the orifice! Heads down in deferrence to the REAL SYSTEMS.

Only real systems totally owned by the dispense real-ness-ish.

You should know these people sticking their necks out doing the only real things society requires doing are government Parliament discussed as FAKE.

AIN are not fawned after as a hero by fake press. No not sung at all.

only the system can non-provide you justice.

see my book WORLD ON MUTE which discusses the intecracy of the systems. Ignored by the real press and the real freedom press. Because. I'm a non system actor.

AIN are not made into fake heroes for your adulation by the real-fake of fake-real freedom press.

The government guns for them and here you go the government says they are fake. They have to walk back their recognition after the declaration.

Read about the essentially therefore fake declaration that the fake kill shots are fake bioweapons here.

Make sure you know that it's all fake.

The whole thing is fake. The government is not real trying to kill you. That's totally fake. Now you know..

It's fake. And because it's not a real thing or real declaration the real people who are really set up for your interest really had this a real debate.

Do you think that's notable. I sure do.

Literally they were made to jump like puppets because of this declaration.

It was the operation of the doctrine of lesser magistrates.

My vision

Every FAKE organization out there uses this FAKE DECLARATION TO REPLICATE THE fake FINDINGS.

Block party organization committee?

Declares shots bioweapons.

Book club committee and members?

Declares shots biowespons.

Mosque members? declares shots bioweapons.

Safe biking hemet friends of the rainforest for longer life span of toads.

Declars shots bioweapond.

Sushi eaters anonymous.

Declares shots bioweapons.

Dentists for the safe application of toothpaste.

Declares shots bioweapons.

Ladies and mothers and warriors of courage in every official owned band can subcommittee of 3 declare shots bioweapons.

Local garage sale organization committee neighborhood band.

Declares shots bioweapons.

I want you to consider having hearings adopting the Ain tribunal ruling yourselves.

My vision is all matters need to be reviewed en mass With non judicially appointed non system owned findings.

why do you think they came for Reiner Fullmich.

The Parliament would be then be in endless discussion loops on fakeness. the lakeshore friends for more bicycle lock stations committee are declared fake.

Do you see what I see?

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