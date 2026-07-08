Alliance of Indigenous Nations MADE IT To a PARLIAMENT DISCUSSION and declared Fake by government AFTER AIN TRIBUNAL does REAL THING and declares shots bioweapons.
I have come to believe that only non owned systems will provide justice.
Was AIN on the radar prior to this?
Read about the AIN ORDER AND DECLARATION declaring mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technical weapons of mass destruction.
This is why Parliament had to discuss AIN.
After it provided the first declaration of any acting tribunal declaring the shots bioweapons.
Trotted up to Parliament for this scripted debate or entry into the record.
So for the record the government of Canada did not look at whether the shots were bioweapons. But sided with harma cartel arrangements of experts.
and instead decided to declare AIN FAKE.
So I am dutifully noting their discussion for the record. Real and fake being thus determined.
There you have it the stamp of Fake by the real systems of arranged in total service to the people. Arms out!! Sleeves up!! Asses in the air!!! Surveillance into the orifice! Heads down in deferrence to the REAL SYSTEMS.
Only real systems totally owned by the dispense real-ness-ish.
You should know these people sticking their necks out doing the only real things society requires doing are government Parliament discussed as FAKE.
AIN are not fawned after as a hero by fake press. No not sung at all.
only the system can non-provide you justice.
see my book WORLD ON MUTE which discusses the intecracy of the systems. Ignored by the real press and the real freedom press. Because. I'm a non system actor.
AIN are not made into fake heroes for your adulation by the real-fake of fake-real freedom press.
The government guns for them and here you go the government says they are fake. They have to walk back their recognition after the declaration.
Read about the essentially therefore fake declaration that the fake kill shots are fake bioweapons here.
Make sure you know that it's all fake.
The whole thing is fake. The government is not real trying to kill you. That's totally fake. Now you know..
It's fake. And because it's not a real thing or real declaration the real people who are really set up for your interest really had this a real debate.
Do you think that's notable. I sure do.
Literally they were made to jump like puppets because of this declaration.
It was the operation of the doctrine of lesser magistrates.
My vision
Every FAKE organization out there uses this FAKE DECLARATION TO REPLICATE THE fake FINDINGS.
Block party organization committee?
Declares shots bioweapons.
Book club committee and members?
Declares shots biowespons.
Mosque members? declares shots bioweapons.
Safe biking hemet friends of the rainforest for longer life span of toads.
Declars shots bioweapond.
Sushi eaters anonymous.
Declares shots bioweapons.
Dentists for the safe application of toothpaste.
Declares shots bioweapons.
Ladies and mothers and warriors of courage in every official owned band can subcommittee of 3 declare shots bioweapons.
Local garage sale organization committee neighborhood band.
Declares shots bioweapons.
I want you to consider having hearings adopting the Ain tribunal ruling yourselves.
My vision is all matters need to be reviewed en mass With non judicially appointed non system owned findings.
why do you think they came for Reiner Fullmich.
The Parliament would be then be in endless discussion loops on fakeness. the lakeshore friends for more bicycle lock stations committee are declared fake.
Do you see what I see?
Well done Lisa. The Genocide Convention recognizes and protects four groups from targeted annihilation: national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. Indigenous people are protected as a group. Part of that protection is PREVENTION of genocide. That means for example when data suggests something is amiss (declining births, increasing deaths) the government is obligated to investigate and take appropriate measures.
When the injections were rolled out, according to the government's own data, the life expectancy gap between First Nation and Non-First nation people widened considerably during 2020 and 2024 (see link). The government should've immediately taken action. They did not. As we all know they turned a blind eye and denied. The denial stage is the tenth and final stage and punishable by an international tribunal or national courts. I believe this perspective may be underutilized.
ttps://locallibertyletter.substack.com/p/unmarked-graves-the-graves-have-not
Covid-19 was the first bio-weapon launched against us, this is the second one: FluMist vaccine approved for home use
Postmarketing reactions — Guillain-Barré, encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, Bell’s palsy, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, thrombocytopenia, vasculitis, pericarditis, Leigh syndrome exacerbation: conditions that appeared only after approval
Unbekoming Apr 15
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.
FluMist as special case — the shed virus, the daycare transmission study, the 3.53 relative risk of asthma events in children under 5
What’s in the vial — thimerosal and mercury content in the multi-dose formulation, plus beta-propiolactone, sodium taurodeoxycholate, neomycin, polymyxin B, and the residuals the labels disclose
What the labels admit has not been studied — pregnancy, lactation, immunocompromised persons, long-term, and co-administration with other vaccines
Mainstream media outlets have enthusiastically promoted this development, presenting FluMist as a convenient and innovative solution. However, much of this coverage avoids discussing risks or limitations. Unlike pharmaceutical advertising, which is legally required to balance risks and benefits, media reports often omit side effects entirely, giving the public a one-sided view.
But what if that spray isn’t just a vaccine? What if it’s something far darker — a bioweapon disguised as medicine, designed not to shield you from illness but to turn you into a vector for it? That’s the chilling possibility raised by researchers and independent journalists as the U.S. rolls out its first-ever mail-order flu vaccine for the 2025-2026 season. This isn’t just another failed public health experiment; it’s a mechanism that could weaponize the very people it claims to protect, transforming their bodies into factories for live viruses that shed for weeks, infecting everyone around them. And the most terrifying part? It’s being delivered straight to your doorstep, no questions asked.
FluMist is a live, attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Instead of delivering an inactivated virus like the traditional flu shot, it uses a weakened live virus that replicates in the nasal passages. The idea is that localized infection will stimulate immune protection. But even AstraZeneca’s own package insert concedes that the exact mechanism of protection is not fully understood. Importantly, the virus can shed for up to 28 days, meaning vaccinated individuals may spread it to others, including vulnerable populations.
Efficacy data for FluMist raises additional concerns. Studies show no reduction in hospitalization or death, and effectiveness in adults is weak. In clinical trials, adults aged 18–49 showed no demonstrated protection against febrile illness, while adults over 50 derived no significant benefit at all. Children under two face an increased risk of hospitalization from FluMist, and children aged 2–5 do not experience reduced hospitalization rates. For older adults and high-risk populations, including the immunocompromised, FluMist was not adequately studied.
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.
And what happens when these walking bioweapons start spreading their payload? We already know that flu vaccines suppress natural immunity. A 2012 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people who got the flu shot were more likely to contract non-influenza respiratory viruses—meaning the vaccine weakens your defenses against other illnesses. Combine that with a live, shedding virus, and you’ve got a recipe for a supercharged flu season—one that justifies more vaccines, more mandates, and more control.
The bottom line: FluMist’s at-home availability is being marketed as a breakthrough, but its clinical track record is mixed at best. Risks include viral shedding, limited efficacy in adults, hospitalization risks for young children, and uncertain safety in pregnancy.
Sources include:
By S.D. Wells // Aug 20, 2025
Infowars.com
Pubmed.gov
Pubmed.gov
PBS.org
Healthline.com
Enoch, Brighteon.ai
BioTerrorism News
Do my free salt water cure if you think you have caught something and stay safe that way.