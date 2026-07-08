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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
10m

Well done Lisa. The Genocide Convention recognizes and protects four groups from targeted annihilation: national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. Indigenous people are protected as a group. Part of that protection is PREVENTION of genocide. That means for example when data suggests something is amiss (declining births, increasing deaths) the government is obligated to investigate and take appropriate measures.

When the injections were rolled out, according to the government's own data, the life expectancy gap between First Nation and Non-First nation people widened considerably during 2020 and 2024 (see link). The government should've immediately taken action. They did not. As we all know they turned a blind eye and denied. The denial stage is the tenth and final stage and punishable by an international tribunal or national courts. I believe this perspective may be underutilized.

ttps://locallibertyletter.substack.com/p/unmarked-graves-the-graves-have-not

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
23m

Covid-19 was the first bio-weapon launched against us, this is the second one: FluMist vaccine approved for home use

Postmarketing reactions — Guillain-Barré, encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, Bell’s palsy, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, thrombocytopenia, vasculitis, pericarditis, Leigh syndrome exacerbation: conditions that appeared only after approval

Unbekoming Apr 15

Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.

FluMist as special case — the shed virus, the daycare transmission study, the 3.53 relative risk of asthma events in children under 5

What’s in the vial — thimerosal and mercury content in the multi-dose formulation, plus beta-propiolactone, sodium taurodeoxycholate, neomycin, polymyxin B, and the residuals the labels disclose

What the labels admit has not been studied — pregnancy, lactation, immunocompromised persons, long-term, and co-administration with other vaccines

Mainstream media outlets have enthusiastically promoted this development, presenting FluMist as a convenient and innovative solution. However, much of this coverage avoids discussing risks or limitations. Unlike pharmaceutical advertising, which is legally required to balance risks and benefits, media reports often omit side effects entirely, giving the public a one-sided view.

But what if that spray isn’t just a vaccine? What if it’s something far darker — a bioweapon disguised as medicine, designed not to shield you from illness but to turn you into a vector for it? That’s the chilling possibility raised by researchers and independent journalists as the U.S. rolls out its first-ever mail-order flu vaccine for the 2025-2026 season. This isn’t just another failed public health experiment; it’s a mechanism that could weaponize the very people it claims to protect, transforming their bodies into factories for live viruses that shed for weeks, infecting everyone around them. And the most terrifying part? It’s being delivered straight to your doorstep, no questions asked.

FluMist is a live, attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Instead of delivering an inactivated virus like the traditional flu shot, it uses a weakened live virus that replicates in the nasal passages. The idea is that localized infection will stimulate immune protection. But even AstraZeneca’s own package insert concedes that the exact mechanism of protection is not fully understood. Importantly, the virus can shed for up to 28 days, meaning vaccinated individuals may spread it to others, including vulnerable populations.

Efficacy data for FluMist raises additional concerns. Studies show no reduction in hospitalization or death, and effectiveness in adults is weak. In clinical trials, adults aged 18–49 showed no demonstrated protection against febrile illness, while adults over 50 derived no significant benefit at all. Children under two face an increased risk of hospitalization from FluMist, and children aged 2–5 do not experience reduced hospitalization rates. For older adults and high-risk populations, including the immunocompromised, FluMist was not adequately studied.

Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.

And what happens when these walking bioweapons start spreading their payload? We already know that flu vaccines suppress natural immunity. A 2012 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people who got the flu shot were more likely to contract non-influenza respiratory viruses—meaning the vaccine weakens your defenses against other illnesses. Combine that with a live, shedding virus, and you’ve got a recipe for a supercharged flu season—one that justifies more vaccines, more mandates, and more control.

The bottom line: FluMist’s at-home availability is being marketed as a breakthrough, but its clinical track record is mixed at best. Risks include viral shedding, limited efficacy in adults, hospitalization risks for young children, and uncertain safety in pregnancy.

Sources include:

By S.D. Wells // Aug 20, 2025

Infowars.com

Pubmed.gov

Pubmed.gov

PBS.org

Healthline.com

Enoch, Brighteon.ai

BioTerrorism News

Do my free salt water cure if you think you have caught something and stay safe that way.

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