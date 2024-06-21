Well they would be. Wouldn't they.

It’s like an antonym, or an antidote.

Remember the shuttering. The inside or be ratted out?

My Ontario government had a max 5 outside policy.

With four kids, it was a house arrest policy.

The crime.

Believing their shit doesn't stink.

The restaurants wouldn't sit us together. The dummer it got the more ritualistic and cult like it felt.

“So I can hang out with my family and languish in our covid cooties at home….but not at the restaurant. Or while walking.”

Just pretend you're strangers when outside. Hey why did you catch the ball I threw, child who looks like me. Throw it back would ya. Stop calling me mommy already.

Our mayor set up a snitch line. For frolicking in numbers more than five.

You can't take my money, but you can give me my food, a massage, my online order? Oh ya insert cbdc prep.

What made us crazy? The indoors. The fear. Old people finally felt valued. We are a society that worships youth. It is true. It went to some people's heads. The sorts of people who should never get a job as a bouncer.

Boy the child hating came out. Just snot factories. Ears are there aren't they? So child is for masking. Because. ears. And snot.

They made people their worst. Like every one in a divorce.

The solution to distance and isolation is a hug.

The solution to globalism are your communities.

Here is Calgary fighting the good fight.

“I made it out to somewhat of an exclusive event last evening to check out A Better Calgary Party.

ABC is, to my knowledge, Calgary’s first official municipal party. This follows in line with Bill 20 that was passed by the UCP back in May of this year and so far, from what I’ve seen…I like it!

There were quite a few in attendance, standing room only, if you’d failed to claim a seat early and I wholeheartedly believe that this is a good sign. I knew or had at least previously met with several that were in attendance but really had no idea what to expect when I went.

While I do focus on a number of political issues, municipally, provincially and federally…I haven’t actually attended any political party rallies, until yesterday.

For the most part, the event only had an introductory video and a few speakers. There were no rally or war cries. There were just some ideas about what the party is and some of the principles that they seemingly stand behind.

The troubling part I find about these principles is that we actually require a Municipal Party that has to even state that their only intent is to be representative of Calgary and Calgarians at heart. How’d we devolve into such a politically rife arena, where city council has been so focused on vanity projects that it’s allowed our services to worsen, infrastructure to crumble, while completely ignoring the voices of Calgarians?

The meeting was shortish, but a lot had remained for a beverage, snack and some amazing conversation. Yes, there was a lot of focus on what we are currently seeing with Water Restrictions, Busted Pipes, the $5 Million spent on a 3 word rebranding of the city and of course Blanket Rezoning…but didn’t seem to have a political hardcore leaning.

This is ALSO a very good thing, in my opinion.

Calgary has become a lot more diverse and if we adopt this party strategy into our municipal elections, we need their candidates to be on a more Moderate Side of things.

We need council who is representative of their communities…not of themselves and not of the tribalistic extent that we see provincially and federally.

We also need to narrow down the number of people on the ballots to properly narrow the candidates that even make it onto the ballots. In 2021, there were 27 people who auditioned for Mayor of Calgary.

Honestly…look at the lineup:

And what this does is dilute the pool to an extent that it causes voter apathy or voter ignorance. How can you possibly distinguish or even remember what 27 people said would be their focus?

To be perfectly honest…I fully expect there to be some issues with the new Municipal Party System in Alberta. It will take a lot of time, energy and commitment to get this worked out properly, but with that said and with the reaction of those who took time out of their evenings for the event…a general consensus seemed to be present.

We need more people focused on our democracy, what has made Calgary a World Class City…and how to get back on this track.

Is A Better Calgary Party the right choice for you?

They’ll be holding a Stampede Barbeque on July 12th at Bowness Park…you may want to see if you can make it down to, to find out.

Additionally…visit their website →ABetterCalgaryParty.ca, or on Twitter/X →Here

Feel free to even click the image below to take them up on their invite to ask some questions.

“

Lean in.

Get to know your politicians. I believe they want a way out. That they feel trapped. Show them where the middle of the pack is now. Growl when you need to. Ask them to cross the floor. Its for keeps. Protest outside their offices.

Gone are the days you can do your own thing and trust in the outcome and common sense.

Nope.

Get to know them. Or become them.

We are the pack now. The people I know working for the freedom movement are some of the most selfless people.

Freedom is for all. The right. The left. The rainbow. The religious. The melanin diverse.

Safety is a fiction.

Where you taste what you ate on the inside of your mask.

I think it's hard to get out there and speak. But do it. Locally. Support your ma and pa businesses. Also do some pay it forwards with kindness if that is your only currency.

The antidote to globalism is local.

The cure for crazy is common sense.

And the remedy to evil is love, joy faith and hope. What I know as advent.

Inside out their nutbar agenda.

Image from Lord of the Rings.

You don't need to know the solution. But you do need to take steps and start the journey. Trust God will show you the way.

This party needs to know about the municipal deep state. I know a bit about that.

We need to give each other hope. It is darkest before dawn.

Thank-you dear readers, for sharing this time with me.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

believe you can. Focus on success.

Those in power now will send your children and grandchildren to fight in a war of their* making if we let them.

*globalists.

Because population.

It will become that there are no sidelines.

All forces have an equal and opposite reaction.

They agitate not understanding the unintended consequences.

I am an unintended consequence.

You are.

And you are important to defeating tyranny. Let all you do be towards that purpose.

Freedom is not selfish.

It is the biggest kindness you could ever work towards that benefits all. Every stranger you do not know benefits from your ernest work.

Freedom v digital feudal Tyranny?

Requires conversations in your communities.

Winning hearts and minds.

You've got this.

I see it happening city to city. Street to street.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

