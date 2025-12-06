LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
6h

Lisa —

Oh, the alien invasion script writes itself: generals and Rubio dropping the UFO bombshell while the world chokes on nanobot nanobread. But here's the real terror — will these little green men authorize modRNA shots like President Trump and the Americans did? Not for Canadian women too, I hope — just the Yanks?

Because if they're here to "end the female in her entirety" with sterilizing jabs and satanic pedo-orgies, count me out.

Sounds like a description of Americans, not E.T.

“We are watching a satanic pedophilic order that wars on God, worships the devil…” — yeah, that's the Stars and Stripes waving from the front porch. Let the pro-life ladies tip the spear; I'll be over there with my popcorn, watching the biodigital convergence turn into a bad sci-fi reboot.

Keep fighting the machine, Lisa — your ideas are the real invasion worth rooting for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Kristi Hackney's avatar
Kristi Hackney
6h

Genius!!!!!!!!!! Thank you. You're right. They're down the street. I will show around my copy of your book and see how many more we need to order. I will show them my sister's death certificate & explain the lie of "stenosis" & the fibroid clots. And I'll join up with the warriors they are, and see what we can do...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture