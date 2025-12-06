The latest play in the OWG

You know. Only a one world military will do, after we war the crap out of the population. Then uprisings happen against the satanic cabal, and the little green men come for them and the nice satanists eventually fight them off. The aliens take the children for..

Experiences on the UFO that end up at some Knights of Malta or Epstein resort?

Rinse repeat.

Its like you still get censored for disclosing the harms of the shots. But the generals not afraid of world panic for the coming alien invasion make a documentary on UFOS and aliens.

but you can’t share this movie.

Aliens are coming and the biggest problems in Canada according to the government are Christians and Muslims who are devout. Makes total sense. You wouldn't want solidarity in times like this. You'd want a color revolution, sterilize eliminate, censor even the minuteness challenge to authority. But. But. Be simultaneously forthcoming and free disclosure on aliens.

Pfft.

Hmm. How BELIEVABLE. Aliens playing out X-Files episode.

Yawn.

They will also be a carbon life form for some reason. Despite being “smarter”. and having all this tech. They will have similar evolutionary pathways. It must be Darwin’s other smarter biped monkeys that built spaceships and are now returning to colonize the planet.

They will have DNA for some reason. They will have a virus that infects them That

Infects us. (Only ours came from the nanobots vid shots.)

And we will need another vaccine Against alien disease.

If you think this is far fetched, you glossed over the part that generals are doing documentaries on UFOS to make sure we “buy in”. Can we request a documentary on covid and rights restrictions and centralization of power and the trilateral commission and the Epstein pedo world satanic cult eliminating women and setting up slavery.

Ya thought not.

that's a conspiracy-not.

Aliens are real. But everything else is a conspiracy-not. (that is my new word for the expression conspiracy theory. It exemplifies that they hide their conspiracies).

there will be a virus (nanobots)) and nanotech) and create clumping in our blood.

Kind of like this x-file.

From Wikipedia “The nanobots in the blood sample were designed on a computer and then rendered for the final footage. Scully discovers Skinner’s blood sample and, after checking, she finds that Skinner’s blood contains some sort of multiplying carbon nanotechnology…..bearded man maximizes the nanotechnological effects via some remote control.” Aka 5 G

Fascinating episode to watch called

S.R. 819“ - the ninth episode of the sixth season of the science fiction television series The X-Files. It premiered on the Fox network on January 17, 1999,

We are watching a satanic pedophilic order that wars on God, worships the devil and tells us God is does not exist. Their path to eliminating us is visible through what it is you cannot dissent against. If they are showing it on a large scale. Pfft.

Last the pro-life you are taught to shun. They are the tip of the speer and they haven’t actually apprised it themselves. you are taught they are ninnies and anti-women.

Pro-life. against abortion in a time they are ending the female in her entirety.

Pro-life, against euthanasia in a time they are using it on a scale you’ve never seen.

Pro-life next up: they will understand the shots and name them as abortificants and sterilizers.

Pro-life: protective of the family unit.

Pro-life -this is when everyone becomes pro-life; they will stand against the genocide of all of mankind against biodigital convergence. This is for the slave state.

When you oppose biodigital convergence you are Pro-life. You are just going in reverse order. Join a local prolife group in your community. Catholic organizations have them, (you do not need to convert, be Christian or believe in God) and start beefing up those groups with the above categories. This will give you access to meaningful push back against the genocide that is mounting by the luciferians.

I can’t think of a better local group to start systematic presence in our communities. They are standing against extreme ridicule very humbly, quietly and without any thanks. They are the tip of the speer and they do not know it.

For the record they want centralized reproduction. That will necessarily go through the end of the fertile female. Abortion is their holy cow because it ends the next generation of wombs before they are born. the vaccine schedule. The fentanyl on the street. The abortificant and sterilizer covid dna genetic manipulation. It is all the same game. You can have decentralized bitcoin, or heath care. But if you do not have the womb, that is one generation deep. I SEE THAT AS CLEAR AS THE DAY (before chemtrails).

So make those groups your local base. Fund them. Join them. Make a Muslim (Jewish, insert your faith) one if you don’t want to join the Catholics. We are talking about biodigital convergence. It is for the permanent censorship. They named God as who they want us not to have in Bill C-9. It will be for eliminating our ability to dissent. It will be a slave system. And of course. blended with tech. It is an end to mankind itself.

PRO-LIFE. IRONICALLY. you ridicule. you do not esteem. you do not join. You do not help. You do not honk. You do not join. MAKE A SIGN. i AM PROLIFE. i OPPOSE BIODIGITAL CONVERNGENCE. then you get it. they are already grass roots. they work only in small annual events.

I SEE. THEY ARE THE DISSENT OF THE FUTURE. they are local YOU MUST JOIN THEM. become one. become prolife even though you think ripping babies apart limb from limp and crushing their heads alive so their brains spills out while alive is an important woman’s right.

hahahahhahaha. that is such an evil satanic inversion. a neural lingual programming. a war on God’s creation they devised.

NOTICE. ALL YOUR RIGHTS ARE TO DIE OR KILL but not discuss it, and not oppose it.

NOTICE. Women are rapped carte blanche.

forgive yourself if you have done this.

I SEE THE DEFIANCE BUILDING at the local level in these groups. I see this as the tip of the speer. Find your group. Join it. Take on there what means the most to you. They are ending mankind. ONe abortion, sterilization, fentanyl, vaccination, carbon meted control, biodigital, nano-bot conversion at a time. YOU KNOW IT IS ANTI-LIFE.

Thus you know too. the answer is BECOME PRO-LIFE. we are connected around the world globally needing a local spot to expand our movement. I am telling you there is a group ready to become the most important resistance locally. They are made up of mostly white old ladies who pray and have gone to jail. They will be so astounded when you show up in droves. This is what must happen. They might not even know about the biodigital convergence, how the shots work all of it.

Give them my book, I guess.

THE TIP OF THE SPEER MUST GET LARGER.

Now we need to work together. Brothers and Sisters. We are quickly approaching a time where dissent together is the only path through. I see this path. I see it strongly. I see it almost as vision. A local spot to expand dissent. Because ultimately we are facing a war on humanity.

Search pro-life group near you. MAKE THEM the biggest opposition locally to all the evil that comes. Thank-you for your support. They are the ready receptical to oppose biodigital convergence, euthanasia. And for the record. Abortion is anti-life’s most precious “woman’s right” as they eliminate the family, fertility, babies and REPRODUCTION.

