The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) is a grassroots movement aimed at furthering Alberta Sovereignty at every turn.

It is the largest Alberta Independence organization in the province.

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/about-us/

The proper and valid response to globalist intrusion is regionalization.

Go for it Alberta

So long as Canada is a vessel for the Cpp or WEF, BIS, Drug cartels etc it cannot pretend to be a nation under God.

The corruption is directional.

Victory may not be through the path we want. It may come about through other means.

The subversion and perversion is entrenched.

And Big

Diana.

These discussions cannot be bad for people. The alternative is a tad totalitarian.

Leave a comment

Share