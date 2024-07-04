https://freedomtalk.ca/conferences/2024-july/

FRIDAY JULY 5

Session 1: Why does the West hate itself?

8:30-9:00 Registration

9:00-9:15 Welcome Danny Hozack, chair, EEA

9:15-10:00 Revolt of the Elites John Robson, EEA

10:00-10:15 Break

10:15-11:00 Net Zero and You Patrick Moore

11:00-11:45 Yes They Are Coming For You Marc Morano

11:45-12:00 Q & A Morning speakers

12:00-12:30 Lunch provided Only for in person participants

Lunch followed by Keynote address

12:30-1:15 The War on Prosperity Stockwell Day

1:15-1:30 Q & A Stockwell Day

1:30-2:00 Break

Session 2: Everything is threatened

2:00-2:45 Residential School Mass Non-Graves Michelle Stirling

2:45-3:00 Break

3:00-3:45 The War on the Family Matea Merta

3:45-4:30 Why Admire China? Brian Lee Crowley

4:30-5:00 Q & A

Friday Evening

5:00-7:00 Dinner break Dinner (not provided for anyone ☹)

7:00-9:00 Mass Immigration Changes Canada Maxime Bernier

SATURDAY JULY 6

Session 3: Pushing back

9:00-9:05 Opening remarks Danny Hozack, Chair, EEA

9:05-9:45 Protecting our producers Michael Binnion

9:45:10:00 Break

10:00-10:45 Protecting our children Alex Newman

10:45-11:30 Getting it right Tanya Gaw

11:30-11:45 Q & A

11:45-12:45 Lunch Provided if here. Otherwise fridge.

Keynote address

12:30-1:15 Getting the Media Back On Side Andrew Lawton

Session 4: Raising a standard

1:15-1:45 The road to self determination Paul Hinman

1:45-2:30 How we move forward David Redman

2:30-2:45 Break

2:45-3:30 Closing remarks John Robson

3:30-3:45 Thanks and farewell Danny Hozack

