FRIDAY JULY 5
Session 1: Why does the West hate itself?
8:30-9:00 Registration
9:00-9:15 Welcome Danny Hozack, chair, EEA
9:15-10:00 Revolt of the Elites John Robson, EEA
10:00-10:15 Break
10:15-11:00 Net Zero and You Patrick Moore
11:00-11:45 Yes They Are Coming For You Marc Morano
11:45-12:00 Q & A Morning speakers
12:00-12:30 Lunch provided Only for in person participants
Lunch followed by Keynote address
12:30-1:15 The War on Prosperity Stockwell Day
1:15-1:30 Q & A Stockwell Day
1:30-2:00 Break
Session 2: Everything is threatened
2:00-2:45 Residential School Mass Non-Graves Michelle Stirling
2:45-3:00 Break
3:00-3:45 The War on the Family Matea Merta
3:45-4:30 Why Admire China? Brian Lee Crowley
4:30-5:00 Q & A
Friday Evening
5:00-7:00 Dinner break Dinner (not provided for anyone ☹)
7:00-9:00 Mass Immigration Changes Canada Maxime Bernier
SATURDAY JULY 6
Session 3: Pushing back
9:00-9:05 Opening remarks Danny Hozack, Chair, EEA
9:05-9:45 Protecting our producers Michael Binnion
9:45:10:00 Break
10:00-10:45 Protecting our children Alex Newman
10:45-11:30 Getting it right Tanya Gaw
11:30-11:45 Q & A
11:45-12:45 Lunch Provided if here. Otherwise fridge.
Keynote address
12:30-1:15 Getting the Media Back On Side Andrew Lawton
Session 4: Raising a standard
1:15-1:45 The road to self determination Paul Hinman
1:45-2:30 How we move forward David Redman
2:30-2:45 Break
2:45-3:30 Closing remarks John Robson
3:30-3:45 Thanks and farewell Danny Hozack
Looks like a great program of people not giving up.
Making Lions every where!!!
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST
Sounds awesome but we can’t go… our daughter just flew in today from California for a few days for a quick family visit and for Stampede so we’ve already booked a campsite for our visit! So excited to see her❤️
I am part of a freedom group and I know some of them definitely expressed an interest in attending this conference in Red Deer! I hope it’s a smashing success with a large turnout!🤞
