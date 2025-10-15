A chief from Kawartha's has served the RCMP.

I am also told the US Ambassador to Canada ‘s office has now been served by indigenous people with the AIN decision.

Next indigenous are moving to walk their decision into schools and pharmacies. This has lit a fire.

The AIN is getting calls and emails the world around. They have interest from Turkey, Iraq and Syria of all places.

Dr Sansone has entered the AIN decision as an authority in his case. Today he and I asked that US citizens take the order to constitutional sherriffs. I asked you bring it to schools. Not email. Walk it in.

What will you do?

Where are you taking it?

Where are you serving it?

There is no perfect that starts at the top. It starts ground up.

print it. serve it. Take it.

Order found here.

give thanks to God for he finds us heros in places tyranny hasn't fully taken

I thank the AIN and complainant and especially the indigenous who are rallying behind the order.like a force of nature.

If you want a more perfect solution then it's because you believe you can deliver it and we are anxious for it. Bring it!

Leave in the comments where you took it today.

Are you here to take it places or take it down?

Know them by their fruits.

Share

Leave a comment