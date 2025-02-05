Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAI in Health Care: pharma: business: AiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAI in Health Care: pharma: business: AiLawyerLisaFeb 05, 20254Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAI in Health Care: pharma: business: AiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment4Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAI in Health Care: pharma: business: AiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
AI in healthcare: allowing demonic entities to make decisions on what "treatment" you'll receive and who will live and who will die.
Yup, still won't be engaging on that satanic shit.