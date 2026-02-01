Is the drone kill co algorithm, the ai provider of “health none shall escape"?

Ya ok.

Entered in to Palentir's systems through your vaccines.

Just brilliant aren't they. Public health is a digital AI monitoring data point.

MARK 4

3 “Listen to this! Behold, the sower went out to sow; 4 and it happened that as he was sowing, some seed fell beside the road, and the birds came and ate it up. 5 And other seed fell on the rocky ground where it did not have much soil; and immediately it sprang up because it had no depth of soil. 6 And after the sun rose, it was scorched; and because it had no root, it withered away. 7 And other seed fell among the thorns, and the thorns came up and choked it, and it yielded no [a]crop. 8 And other seeds fell into the good soil, and as they grew up and increased, they were yielding a [b]crop and produced thirty, sixty, and a hundredfold.” 9 And He was saying, “He who has ears to hear, [c]let him hear.”

10 And when He was alone, [d]His followers, along with the twelve, began asking Him about the parables. 11 And He was saying to them, “To you has been given the mystery of the kingdom of God, but to those who are outside, everything comes in parables, 12 so that while seeing, they may see and not perceive, and while hearing, they may hear and not understand, lest they return and be forgiven.”

The Parable of the Sower Explained

13 And He *said to them, “Do you not understand this parable? How will you understand all the parables? 14 The sower sows the word. 15 And these are the ones who are beside the road where the word is sown: when they hear, immediately Satan comes and takes away the word which has been sown in them. 16 And in a similar way, these are the ones being sown on the rocky places: those who, when hearing the word, immediately receive it with joy; 17 and they have no root in themselves, but are only temporary; then, when affliction or persecution arises because of the word, immediately they [e]fall away. 18 And others are those being sown among the thorns; these are the ones who have heard the word, 19 but the worries of the [f]world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the desires for anything else enter in and choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful. 20 And those are the ones which were sown on the good soil: they who hear the word and accept it and are bearing fruit, thirty, sixty, and a hundredfold.”

21 And He was saying to them, “Is a lamp brought to be put under a [g]basket or under a bed? Is it not to be put on the lampstand? 22 For nothing is hidden, except to be revealed; nor has anything been secret, but that it would come to light. 23 If anyone has ears to hear, let him hear.” 24 And He was saying to them, “Beware what you listen to. [h]By your standard of measure it will be measured to you, and more will be given to you. 25 For whoever has, to him more shall be given; and whoever does not have, even what he has shall be taken away from him.”

GOD WILL GIVE YOU the et AL ACCORDING TO YOUR MEASURE.

So I don't know your deeds. But your deeds are your measure in the next life.

Do you need to repent. I would be poor as a watchman if my horn did not reach those in their iniquities. Do I blow for the blood of the innocent who will have their reward. Or for those who in this life set themselves up.

The interesting thing about the watchers. Is that I don't need your phone number or email. You are watching me already. I have reached you.

Have I poked the beast so it stares and wonders at it's state. You will have your measure. Look at your hands. What stains will you find.

Imagine the next life in measure, when it is the measure that you impose here. It seems an exponential measure awaits.

Are you good soil. Will you bear fruit. Will you share the word in times when it satisfies what nothing else will?

As we are punctured silly into data, and the meaningless hollow point needles’ deployment, look to the source of life.

MARK 4

40 And He said to them, “Why are you so cowardly? Do you still have no faith?”

Are these systems anything to God. Who mottal deign come to mimmic, God, creation and judgment

Will all their creators meet their maker? It will be thus.

Who is the horn for?

