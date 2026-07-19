Ai and the surveillance state gets your homes. Expropriation for data centres underway.LawyerlisaJul 19, 20261368ShareLeave a commentMessage LawyerlisaSubscribeShare1368Share
smart electrical meters and LED lights act as microphones they can listen to us inside our homes
which is why they got rid of incandescent bulbs = not climate change
Same here in Canada. Think of all the homes on Toronto Street in Toronto. Metrolinx took all those homes because they decided/ discovered, with the construction of the new subway line, they can’t ensure the older homes could withstand the shaking and vibrations. So, an entire neighbourhood. Not just your house, your neighbours, your friends. All of it! Gone. Expropriation laws are super evil!