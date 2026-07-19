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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

smart electrical meters and LED lights act as microphones they can listen to us inside our homes

which is why they got rid of incandescent bulbs = not climate change

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Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
2h

Same here in Canada. Think of all the homes on Toronto Street in Toronto. Metrolinx took all those homes because they decided/ discovered, with the construction of the new subway line, they can’t ensure the older homes could withstand the shaking and vibrations. So, an entire neighbourhood. Not just your house, your neighbours, your friends. All of it! Gone. Expropriation laws are super evil!

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