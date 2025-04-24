Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAdvances in Brain Monitoring Devices. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdvances in Brain Monitoring Devices. LawyerLisaApr 24, 20256Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAdvances in Brain Monitoring Devices. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareblackaliensxyzA post shared by @blackaliensxyzSubscribeShareLeave a comment6Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackAdvances in Brain Monitoring Devices. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
Totally ridiculous, like I would somehow what to pay for something like that. I don't think so.