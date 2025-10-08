This is from page 60 of this document.

Imagine we live in a world where biological warfare could target the individual.

I do not suggest the spiritual attacks she refers to are this precise political warfare.

But we do live in such a world. And boy is Jordan Peterson a titan.

Let's add our prayers.

Remember the Anti globalist politicians in Germany?

Falling like flies?

By the way.

The surest way to predict a war in this globalist environment is the globalists have decided that country or area has borders. Then that is the death area.

Everywhere else is just open migration. Both are funded as weapons and destabilization..

Are we watching “political tools”?

Haven't they heard the old addage?

Live by the political tool. Die by the political tool?

Someone will figure that it works both ways no doubt.

Well prayer is exceptionally good. Send yours to protect those who love mankind enough to have stood and continue to stand.

When you are stuck in left right or other paradigm.

Remember. Go up one level and focus on who has decided you need what enemy and why. Defy them.

be more hopeful. Not less. Be more joyful. Not less.

love you dear readers.

what a world

Lisa Miron wrote WORLD ON MUTE available on Amazon.

