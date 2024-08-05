Share this postAdd a QR CODE lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAdd a QR CODE Where do you goLawyerLisaAug 05, 20245Share this postAdd a QR CODE lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareAdd a qr code.And make it an armed border.There's your mobility. I'm teaching you to think like me. Look around. Think.SubscribeShare LawyerLisa’s SubstackShareLeave a comment5Share this postAdd a QR CODE lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
My borders are well covered by pit bulls (dogs), and armaments (guns).
Thirty minutes ouside the wire, and back home safe and sound (with groceries).
No events worth reporting.