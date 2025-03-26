https://youtu.be/q5Dy002cIlY?si=y_sNgOICl0ijDdtd
And other interesting photos.
Benjamin Levin Convicted of some child porn with Kathleen Wynne. Premier of the province. And Trudeau
Also Wynne.
The university photo.
Put through the sexual curriculum.
Just looking at the pics.
Hmm.
Christine Laguard. Putting through eu CBDC
Just looking at pictures. No scarf ever?
From metro
And thinking of demons
From Britannica
Oh a scarf. around the neck.
So cute. From cnn
Turdi. The nanny.
Mary Simon our Governor General. The other nanny.
So incestuous.
Wow so. Two peas. In a pod
Well. Interesting photos.
Intolerable. These heathens need execution not election. We NEED JUSTICE HERE. We need REALISTIC LAW ENFORCEMENT. PLEASE don’t say that nothing can be done. SOMETHING MUST BE DONE! Is it necessary for CIVILIANS TO GET ANGRY AND TAKE IT OFF THE HANDS OF THE USELESS LAW? WTF are we PAYING THEM FOR? We have lone CITIZENS finding out PLENTY OF CRAP and NOTHING WILL HAPPEN?? UNACCEPTABLE! What the HELL, people?!?
Yes, very incestuous.