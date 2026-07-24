Pedo again. These guys want a world without moms or families.

Ectogenesis abortion sterilization rape, kidnapping, medical interventions, gets rid of the moms, altogether, their progeny or fertility.

And the laws roll out to enable pedo as the contextual replacement to the family together with their sexual child sodomy and demonic worship.

See part three of my book WORLD ON MUTE.

Now…

Statutory rape provides a line in the sand. Victims of rape, incest and child torture sodomy are revictimized by the legal procedure of “the state” seeking justice.

A state bent on creating a fully normative pedophilic culture as the satanic foundation for sexual relations is upon us.

Protection of women and children, once the gold standard of social reproduction has morphed into elimination of verbal violence.

first we must teach not to offend.

Then we must invert what is good.

Finally we transform who is the offendee and offendor.

I wrote a book a thriller. It's a page turner. But does a pedophile die at the hands of…? Get it on amazon if you like thrillers to distract you from mass societal collapse ( between putting in your garden and praising God and putting crosses and scripture all over your local infrastructure.)

Returning to pedophilic emancipation, their defined term which includes open practice and social acceptance of child sodomy and torture.

So our laws are being written to enable this open practice.

Women are created through the mrna silencing of the SRY chromosome on the Y chromosome. Thus XY plus mRNA during pregnancy achieves an individual presenting female with male characteristics. Papers on this in mammals go back to 2006.

They are not fertile. They may wonder about pronouns. Are our schools and curriculum the long plotted punctuation on genetic manipulation.

What is the quid pro quo of the migrant? Is it getting up to date on vaccination?

The locals are supposed to hate the migrants so that elites can flush snd filter them through a fine seive. Then the next political party owned by the globalists works on expelling the “illegal” migrants while bringing in the wave of “legal" . The movement and seive is to destabilize and destroy the communinities back home and in New country.

Remember the quid pro quo is a vaccine and the digital infrastructure. Migrants get uploaded into grid. Did elites take land of subsistence farmers? Did they take only men, and offer them not wives, family or future, but sex through prostitution even child prostitution on route in in the new country. Is it a method to teach the destruction of the family and porn stamp them into WEF UN sex exchange.

Back home the migrants leave then a population with LESS MEN. Less men to protect families, women children.

do not see us vs them on migrants. See the whole project and how it works with the destruction of the family and the state as the family with pedophilia as the exchange or “reward”.

left and right are the project.

Your challenge is to understand the project and provide information to new communities on par with globalists.

What is the quid pro quo of school, borders, and eventually UBI for locals and migrants.

Submission to the pedophilic order.

The world they expect to build?

The drag queen smurfette ( she's a REAL smurfette in the laws and on the books, in the trashy Victoria Smurfette catelog. And her penis is a feminine penis. Bonus holes can be arranged where desired by papa smurf) and the rest of the smurfs.

That is what is being built.

The program vile as it is should be visible for most now. You have eyes? You see? Or is this an extension of human rights. The March from suffrage to voting to leaving the home to being entered into the oldest profession as the only profession ai hasn't conquered.

Sex and reproduction being fully separated women are merely a hue on the rainbow. Not meant to be mom, protector of children or the values they get.

What does Jordan Peterson call the protective mom? Oh just the Devouring Mother.

Who wants to devour.

Men who organize politically are told to make their beds.

women who want to shield their children are ascribed a psychological destruction.

Tammy Peterson has gone through an ordeal lately. How to pray for her is complex.

I hope God is healing Tammy and does walk with her. All are entitled to redemption in Christ. Jesus redeemed a Canaanite.

Also on my mind and completely unrelated to this post is how important new surgeries are for those becoming their true authentic selves.

Women. Walking with their reproductive organs on the inside and the unnecessary bonus holes.

Back to regular programming.

What is the dumoley prayer. Thank you parents for your children.

Do those who believe they are on the winning team know what their winning looks like. Don't wait too long before figuring it out. Everyone gets a play just for them. A reason for getting in voluntarily without a fight.

Your freedom is the decentralized womb. Does a satanic end to the family control grid stop at our elites in society? Or do the highest orders always show men veiled as women. Ectogenesis and the war on the decentralized womb? Will it be expanded to all. The Rothschild cult, Kabbalah winning team got it first.

Ectogenesis and the end of women writing, got me my first veiled death threats and other unpleasantness.

So is it a hot topic. You cannot be allowed to see.

What IS seeing .

There is no honor thy father or mother in the Noahide laws.

Do you understand where we go has no winning.

The control is the only way that a satan directed universe believes it can obliterate God.

Cern is to bring hell up. They wish to reconstructure hell. Here.

Could you hate His Son that much? Boy that cabal must have been livid at his coming.

This is the canaannites who have seduced many.

I Pray for eyes that see. I think the cult has its own calling cards that allow you to know them.

Praise God. He takes all fear and can mold you to his purpose

I expect I am surrounded. My open read rate to comment rate is astonishing.

This is where God wants me. surrounded. I will trust in his wisdom.

He may have a purpose we can't see or understand.

Remember that God hardened the heart of the Pharoah. Why? To show his full power and might.

You cannot create your entitlement to Messiah through fruit trees in Israel or an attempt to build a temple on or before October 2 2027.

God is in charge and to that you must submit. Nothing else works. But he can and does work wonders and miracles through us.

It must have been unbelievably difficult for Moses to understand. Keep in mind Moses was instructed to go to the Pharoah to claim the freedom for the Israelites many times. This part of the Bible is like the last part of the movie plot twist in repeat.

As to now.

This is a captivity being assembled

Let us claim the freedom for humanity and claim this before God. I Claim it there. So how. With humility. Do it with me.

This system of silence and taking of the Bible and gospel is a satanic inversion of God’s word. Most don't know the Bible or it's power. All religions, governments, military and group constructs want us away from the word of God.

Ridicule me hate me. I don't care.

join me. Put on the breastplate of humility and raise the saber of truth.

Censorship regimes i exposed in WORLD ON MUTE mean words can topple this. Oh Lisa take breath that could never be.

911 wasn't an inside job.

You can't stop the words.

Because descriptions can lay plain and heal the waste of the heart.

If you must go and we all do go, make sure you understand.

Pleasure is not joy.

Wealth is not peace.

testimony for Christ is a joy.

I will trust God. A great washing away of blinders is already underway.

Two commandments are all of the law.

To love God with all your heart. And to love your neighbor like yourself.

Matthew 22

36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

38 This is the first and great commandment.

39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.

40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

Whatever your difficulties dear readers, hardships, sorrows, pains and anxiety. Hand it up to God. Both hands. Say here. This is for you.

He loves you. Be a child of God that wishes to know him.

There are many lost sheep among those who surround me.

Come and be found!

Luke 15

And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them.

3 And he spake this parable unto them, saying,

4 What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it?

5 And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing.

6 And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost.

7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.

8 Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it?

9 And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbours together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost.

10 Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.

11 And he said, A certain man had two sons:

12 And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living.

13 And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living.

14 And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want.

15 And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine.

16 And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him.

17 And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger!

18 I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee,

19 And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants.

20 And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.

21 And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.

22 But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet:

23 And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry:

24 For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.

25 Now his elder son was in the field: and as he came and drew nigh to the house, he heard musick and dancing.

26 And he called one of the servants, and asked what these things meant.

27 And he said unto him, Thy brother is come; and thy father hath killed the fatted calf, because he hath received him safe and sound.

28 And he was angry, and would not go in: therefore came his father out, and intreated him.

29 And he answering said to his father, Lo, these many years do I serve thee, neither transgressed I at any time thy commandment: and yet thou never gavest me a kid, that I might make merry with my friends:

30 But as soon as this thy son was come, which hath devoured thy living with harlots, thou hast killed for him the fatted calf.

31 And he said unto him, Son, thou art ever with me, and all that I have is thine.

32 It was meet that we should make merry, and be glad: for this thy brother was dead, and is alive again; and was lost, and is found.”

The chosen are told Esau hates Jacob.

And yet. Genesis 32 and 33 does not bear it out.

21 So went the present over before him: and himself lodged that night in the company.

22 And he rose up that night, and took his two wives, and his two womenservants, and his eleven sons, and passed over the ford Jabbok.

23 And he took them, and sent them over the brook, and sent over that he had.

24 And Jacob was left alone; and there wrestled a man with him until the breaking of the day.

25 And when he saw that he prevailed not against him, he touched the hollow of his thigh; and the hollow of Jacob’s thigh was out of joint, as he wrestled with him.

26 And he said, Let me go, for the day breaketh. And he said, I will not let thee go, except thou bless me.

27 And he said unto him, What is thy name? And he said, Jacob.

28 And he said, Thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel: for as a prince hast thou power with God and with men, and hast prevailed.

29 And Jacob asked him, and said, Tell me, I pray thee, thy name. And he said, Wherefore is it that thou dost ask after my name? And he blessed him there.

30 And Jacob called the name of the place Peniel: for I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved.

31 And as he passed over Penuel the sun rose upon him, and he halted upon his thigh.

32 Therefore the children of Israel eat not of the sinew which shrank, which is upon the hollow of the thigh, unto this day: because he touched the hollow of Jacob’s thigh in the sinew that shrank.

Jacob Meets Esau

And Jacob lifted up his eyes, and looked, and, behold, Esau came, and with him four hundred men . And he divided the children unto Leah, and unto Rachel, and unto the two handmaids.

2 And he put the handmaids and their children foremost, and Leah and her children after, and Rachel and Joseph hindermost.

3 And he passed over before them, and bowed himself to the ground seven times, until he came near to his brother.

4 And Esau ran to meet him, and embraced him, and fell on his neck, and kissed him: and they wept .

5 And he lifted up his eyes, and saw the women and the children; and said, Who are those with thee? And he said, The children which God hath graciously given thy servant.

6 Then the handmaidens came near, they and their children, and they bowed themselves.

7 And Leah also with her children came near, and bowed themselves: and after came Joseph near and Rachel, and they bowed themselves.

8 And he said, What meanest thou by all this drove which I met? And he said, These are to find grace in the sight of my lord.

9 And Esau said, I have enough, my brother; keep that thou hast unto thyself.

10 And Jacob said, Nay, I pray thee, if now I have found grace in thy sight, then receive my present at my hand: for therefore I have seen thy face, as though I had seen the face of God, and thou wast pleased with me.

11 Take, I pray thee, my blessing that is brought to thee; because God hath dealt graciously with me, and because I have enough. And he urged him, and he took it.

12 And he said, Let us take our journey, and let us go, and I will go before thee.

13 And he said unto him, My lord knoweth that the children are tender, and the flocks and herds with young are with me: and if men should overdrive them one day, all the flock will die .

14 Let my lord, I pray thee, pass over before his servant: and I will lead on softly, according as the cattle that goeth before me and the children be able to endure, until I come unto my lord unto Seir.

15 And Esau said, Let me now leave with thee some of the folk that are with me. And he said, What needeth it? let me find grace in the sight of my lord.

16 So Esau returned that day on his way unto Seir.

17 And Jacob journeyed to Succoth, and built him an house, and made booths for his cattle: therefore the name of the place is called Succoth.

18 And Jacob came to Shalem, a city of Shechem, which is in the land of Canaan, when he came from Padanaram; and pitched his tent before the city.

19 And he bought a parcel of a field, where he had spread his tent, at the hand of the children of Hamor, Shechem’s father, for an hundred pieces of money.

20 And he erected there an altar, and called it EleloheIsrael.

Several things we learn here. One that Jacob feared Esau. Without seeing him. It was created from guilt. That fear was something God made him wrestle.

That God healed that fear through touching him.

we learn

That God appeared AS MAN. Yes the trinity again.

That Jacob wanted to heal the rift with offerings of wealth.

That Esau did not want these or need them from Jacob.

That Esau offered his men AND JACOB TRUSTED INSTEAD THE LORD.

aka not to create prophecy and bring about the Messiah through pomegranite trees, and the Balfour declaration and use of war and deceit and inversions on the ten commandments.

For that trust.

That God had blessed him.

Essau desired to protect his passage.

But what was the truth. Reconciliation through wrestling a fear burnished in guilt.

What is the lesson.

But last that through the dream and the struggle which was without Esau, it was with God. Truth was struggled. The need to fear his brother was as in a sweat lodge purged.

it was God's desire the rift be healed. The reward of forgiveness was great.

But the teaching of forgiveness was not finished. It was required to be taught again.

Matthew 18:21-22

King James Version

21 Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?

22 Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.

War requires what.

Clavicles which hide Hearts of stone are meant to once again become flesh.

Ekzekiel 36 26

A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.

John 14:26 : “The Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things.”

John 16:13: “When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth.”

Acts 1:8 : “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses.”

Acts 2:4 : “And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues.”

Galatians 5:22-23: "The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control."

God teaches us not to have a heart of fear.

There is a precise purpose in that.

On so many levels.

It is to immunize ourselves from the wiles of the devil.

Surely evil moves. But how do we become a force to resist or even conquer it?

We are spiritual beings living human lives. Our human existence and experiences can be used for good.

The body of Christ must assemble. The fruits are of the spirit. People are hungry for hope.

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