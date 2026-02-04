This is so absurd.

It is so odd to position themselves as The Empire that can make sure you don't work, run for office, get a mate or a nanny…. Or have liberty.

If you question Israel you will go to jail. Please watch the video in the substack above.

My book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron looked at power changing what speech could be.

But if its a good cause like reducing antisemitism, should power be thus assembled?

In my book, WORLD ON MUTE I review the case of

Dr. BAHKDI. He was charged with antisemitism for warning Israelis about the vax pass. Unbelievably by positioning his warnings that the vax psss as being like 1930s Germany and forcing Jewish people to wear arm bands, his words were billed as Holocaust denialism. He was positioned as a naxi. He faced criminal proceedings in Germany which would have jailed him. My book reviews a few such cases, where medical dissent was altered to antisemitism. Even trans dissent was billed as antisemitism and holocaust denialism.

It wasn't the thrust of the whole book. But the idea of a new catch all term that can fit new categories disturbed me. I argued it reduced and obscured those who hate Jewish people.

Only now I wonder, if too many people have drunk the Kool aid.

Is questionning the war in Gaza, or having any one objecting to Bibi ‘s actions supposed to be antisemitism. Really. St Bibi.

When he says the access to the west will now go through Israel, it is a geopolitical statement that is premised on the success of a speech police state.

But geopolitical “facts” used to be up for discussion.

I have shown that at the UN the post 2030 agenda IS the NOAHIDE AGENDA. Most do not discuss this. Antisemitism phobia given the police speech state is real. so is successful pushing islamamapgobia. The one lense.

Bill c-9 permits culling the dissent by the sword. Christ worshippers, medical antisemitism, keffifa wearers, etc.

Bill c-9 is the culmination of WE ARE POWER. WE WILL HUNT YOU DOWN.

Finding the police speech state coming from Israel created a black hole for me.

Perhaps programming. I could not engage with the war in Gaza. Not because it wasn't horrific, because I saw there was a dialectic at play.

While censorship abounded on the bioweapons, you could see all sides of the horror. Thus I thought, they want hatred and war. They want us to see children in Gaza being blown to bits, but not truth on bioweapon injections.

Why.

I felt manipulated, they want jew hatred, they want media polarization so Jewish people feel they need to support Israel.

Then the protests came.

It was yet another point of reference. And I saw them as checkerboarding the right to protest. Until there would be none.

I discuss this more in my book.

can't pray near an abortion clinic. Sell the abortion pill in every Starbucks? No more public prayer. can’t protest outside libraries, schools, where drag queens are showing their cleavage and grade 1 reading skills? Another location checkerboarded. Then the funded Palestine protests came. Can't protest near schools and places of worship, or hospitals was the result. Bill 100 in Ontario added, Can't protest on streets and sidewalks or you will lose your house, drivers licence bank account. So what's left?

I'll tell you what's left. Zones designated for protest where silent DEW weapons are located.

I saw the war and antiwar movement as being necessary to what power wanted to unfold. I knew the protests were geolocating all who attended. Queers for Palestine etc.

Then I saw bill c-9 and I knew the Kefifa could be designated as a hate symbol and all who protested could be assembled as the dissent Under bill c-9. Oh. But the lawyers weren't discussing this.

I saw Christian churches burning in the hundreds in silence. MEDIA and liberals called this far right propaganda.

I understood bill c-9 as the completion of GOVERNMENT JIHAD against religious plurality. Make us scared of Muslims is the all the time news cycle but real power moves as the noahide agenda

So they come for the Bible. The cross. (Fools.)

In my book I reference all kinds of articles where the medical dissent, or CO2 dissent, was redefined from informed consent, to hate speech or from science to hate.

Then I exposed that Peter Hortez describes being antivax as antisemitism. I will drop that in the comments.

In my research on my new book THE END OF THE DECENTRALIZED WOMB, I found the religious view of transing the chosen people in the religionof the elites.

Then I really understood the notion of INCLUSION. It was during the research on the Kaballah and the zohar and how the elite view the world when I located the Noahide laws.

I researched the SRY gene which encodes for maleness being placed onto the X gene. Get it. Xx no longer is female.

get it

No more females.

I saw how injecting pregnant women allowed this being obscured through then injections with mRNA that silenced the SRY gene.

so girls are sterile. They have vagina but are xy.

it is a lot to contemplate.

Through injections we could trans the population - their progeny- without their consent. We could introduce it via ivf…

I saw the satanic demonic order moving through the full END OF ALL FEMALES. Male on male reproduction as WHAT qualified the order as gods.

I saw the police state fully integrated under the skin, and through ai as BECOMING gOd.

an evil that horrific was moving.

I saw the men veiled as women in Power in Hollywood, music in UN feminism. gloria steinHIM

the whole integrated view showed that child torture in various sects was part of the picture. Part of Epstein and part of the new world order.

my work exposing the emancipation of pedophiles established a desire to rid the WORLD of pesky mothers who were protective of children.

truly I saw abortion euthanasia as book ends. Un feminism as integral to ending the family unit.

The few understand the Noahide agenda, or pedophile emancipation, or the genetic trans in our midst.

Fewer still understood the conjuring of demons through child torture, or through the pentagrams and hexagram.

The police state to enforce speech permits what exactly.

Bill c-9 promises to send the dissent “ ORDERED FORFEITED TO HIS MAJESTY THE KING DISPOSAL as the AG directs”.

There's a lot of things you cannot talk about. Antisemitism creates a few categories of do not speak. Please watch the video in the above post for yourself.

Victims who hunt to eliminate you as detritus to the new world order.

Definitely worth it.

The police state. Worth it.

Decapitation of speakers. Worth it.

Ai to monitor it. Worth it.

centralized reproduction. Worth it.

sry gene on both x and y. Worth it.

pefophile emancipation. Worth it.

We need to do what it takes.

All worth it. Necessary.

Bill c-9 in coming for the word of God freed the true followers of Christ. You will find them among Orthodox, catholic, Protestant, born again, messianic Jews, at home reading the Bible as newbies. i don't discriminate though some might.

I know Muslims who likewise push against bill c-9.

I know Elizabeth Glass a reform Jew pushing against noahide laws. And of course Jana.

Persecution for the WORD. Makes us look the world inventented words as nothing. so saying you want God's word? Frees Christians to push against areas they would have been quiet before.

Bible sales are soaring even here in Canada.

I have such beautiful immense joy in proclaiming Jesus Lord and Savior and conquerer to Satan. I am truly filled with a joy I bless you to have.

I can tell you I would not take on these difficult topics if God didn't help me daily.

I love you all and pray for my enemies that they be gifted with eyes to see and ears to hear. As long as your breath fills you it is not too late.

The watch man blows for those who do evil, so they do not die in their inequity.

I'm also sorry for the intense suffering many have to bear around the world.

Since when does less dialog serve any purpose.

power is assembled in the name of a peace predicated on hunting the dissent.

I wrote how it works in WORD ON MUTE.

Imagine confessing so publicly that words can take down their whole agenda.

that is all i see.

They have placed before us the path.

They want

The Word of God? Read it.

they want

your words in defiance no matter your religion or state.

Bring them.

I say true peace comes for hearts.

Why hate your enemy. With enough prayers they are your friend.

Be not afraid.

Speak.

I tried to do justice to the topic of holocaust denial and how never again works when power takes our speech.

I ask Jewish people to weigh this too.

Yet he was a dissenting doctor warning about the digital state to collect us. That is the INCLUSION in DEI that I discuss in my book.