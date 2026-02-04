LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
2h

Lisa, much appreciated for keeping your ultra bright light shining on the world and where we live. Linda Perry (Four non blondes) wrote a song called "What's going on". Appropriate today.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

Thank you, Lisa!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture