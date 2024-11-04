Here is the transcript of his ‘retraction’ video. fyi please do not get mad at Clyde. Read through my analysis. Do you think someone got to him?

Please note I shared my screen and READ FROM THE BILL. (SO THE NOT TRUTHFUL AND NOT ACCURATE is a hell of salvo)

HE acknowledges it is an ALARMING BILL

ladies and gents welcome back I don't do this often but I've removed a video from the channel now I don't do this lightly and I'm not going to do it without explanation for why I've taken the video down now last week I did a video with I had a guest a lawyer guest on talking about Bill c293 and there was some alarming information in that video now what as it turns out not all that information while it was alarming was NOT ACCURATE and not ENTIRELY TRUTHFUL so I'm going to lay this out here now the bill c293 is an ALARMING BILL it it has it's you have your reasons to be CONCERNED ABOUT THIS BILL l because of LARGELY VAGUE LANGUAGE in the bill now what was being discussed is the extra governmental powers that this would Grant there as it turns out doesn't seem like there is

anything in this bill that would Grant powers to any other government entities or any entities outside of the government

1:04

although it does ask for um uh CONSULTATION WITH THESE ENTITIES.

Let’s break down his language. It is very specific language.

whether there is anything ‘in this bill’ that would Grant power to any other government entities or any entities outside of the government.

Like all SNOPES the fact check is going to say very part truths.

I started his video explaining that the WHO had required NATIONAL FOCAL POINTS IN EACH COUNTRY pursuant to the 2005 International Health Regulations. I showed how our Canadian National Focal Points of the WHO (I call them satellite offices of the WHO) are run out of Washington DC at the PanAmerican Health Organization and include PUBLIC AGENCY OF CANADA AND HEALTH CANADA. Then I showed that it is these two government agencies that OWN THE ENTIRE POINTS OF POWER in Bill C-293. which they do.

So the WHO enters through our NFPs. I showed that.

Now the NFP mechanism is stated in the BILL so when he uses ‘ anything in the bill that would Grant power to any other government entity outside of the government’ he omits THE ENTIRE ASPECT OF THE VIDEO ABOUT THE NFPS.

Interesting right.

THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT BILL GOING THROUGH OUR PARLIAMENT SENATE EVER MAYBE.

BACK to his retraction video

“but just to give you an overview of where it's at it has passed through the House of Commons and it is in its second reading in the Senate now we can talk about the language of the bill uh it's not an particularly long Bill uh since i' I've read it now um entirely it is uh there's a lot of legal language and I I'm not going to I'm not going to uh uh have you assume that I understand uh all the legal language and this is why I typically try to consult with um a lawyer somebody who knows more about how this all works and this is this is where I FOUND MYSELF INTO A BIT OF PICKLE.”

Are you curious what his PICKLE WAS. WHO PUT HIM IN THAT PICKLE. WHO CONTACTED HIM. he took down the video. so it wasn’t even catching Youtube censorship. See we are way in front of them now with wanting to KILL BILL C293.

It didn’t even make censorship youtube. He got put in a pickle by who do you think? WHO DO YOU THINK

WHO

DO YOU THINK

back to his video transcript

“I found myself into a bit of a pickle here and the community as well uh getting information that may not actually be accurate and this is why I want to SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT and put this out there as as best as I can to the ability that I have uh in in my own way here now uh I have had Dr syane charaba on the channel to talk about this uh about a month ago I'll leave a link in the description down below he has his concerns with the bill and rightly so and in his his uh in hiS description of this he's talking about the vague language that is given in the bill and the vague language opens up an opportunity for other people to to give different interpretations of what that language is and grants uh powers to our federal government that we may not want to have them have powers and gives them almost pandemic like powers in uh time peace times uh times of no emergency um like we saw during the pandemic and yes that can be concerning and again I watch that video he's an expert on this stuff and this is why I try bringing experts on to the channel uh but when when itturns out to NOT ACCURATE I I want to RETRACT THIS and I want to make sure to set the record straight now people have been fighting against the idea of extra EXTRA uh GOVERNMENTAL BODIES having Authority in the country namely lesan Lewis uh lesen Lewis has been fighting uh the pandemic treaties that they've been bringing forward to incorporate the World Health Organization and the UN in the decisionmaking uh Within our country and within other countries she's not the only one fighting this battle many people have been fighting this battle within Canada uh over in England we've had John Campbell here's a little clip from his video a year ago as he was discussing this come on warm welcome to this talk now I know a lot of you including me in fact are concerned about the New World Health Organization regulation so there's the new pandemic treaty uh that's in the process of being approved by the British government and many governments around the world now that being said it was because of public outcries that these these trans these these uh treaties were not passed and that's that's always good news it's good news to hear that and when those things were not passed those the powers were not granted to those organizations now in the bill it does it does have um this this subsection four so uh pandemic prevention and preparedness plan pandemic prevention and preparedness plan the minister of Health must established a pandemic prevention and preparedness plan now what's the plan it includes a lot of stuff and I'm not

4:42

going to I'm not going to tell you that

4:44

I understand every bit about this but I

4:46

have read through it um and there there are points that may seem alarming to a lot of people and here's where it is so it goes through all the subsections of section two um of subsection SE two of section 4 and then all the broken down segments so the pandemic prevention and preparedness plan must and if you scroll down you keep scrolling down through all this is a longest section in”

here is his next meat and potatoes retraction from what I can gather that he HAD TO TALK ABOUT IN THE RETRACTION VIDEO

“The bill itself it says set out in consultation with r elevant ministers a summary of key Cooperative measures or agreements on disease outbreak prevention and preparedness between the government of Canada other foreign governments and key intern organizations including the World Health Organization the United Nations environmental program or environment program the world Organization for animal health and food and agriculture organization of the United Nations and set out in the consultation with public with sorry with the minister of Transport the minister of Public Safety and emergency preparedness and other relevant ministers the routes by which the rates at which pathogens that could lead to pandemics could enter Canada and summary of Border reg uh related measures that would would be implemented to reduce any risk now this is talking about consultation with these other organizations “

Lean in now to what he is saying:

“it's not talking about giving power to those organizations this is a key difference than what's being said here now I don't know if it was even said that this bill grants that but that other um other uh organizations have been given these Powers through other means uh doesn't seem to be accurate uh in the information that I've been uh since given uh a lot of many people have reached out to me uh spoke to me uh said that this is inaccurate not not yet”

I SAID THAT PROVISION WAS A BLACK BOX OF POWERS. oh yes it is!!!! any cooperative measure in incorporated into the bill and we have zero idea what cooperative measures they are referring to. so any cooperative measure _- not defined! is thereby incorporated to the act. with those MASSIVE LIST of NGOs and foreign powers.

SO WHOEVER DIDN’T LIKE ME POINTING THAT OUT might have been in that list or needs that provision to stay in.

o) set out, in consultation with relevant ministers, a summary of key cooperative measures or agreements on disease outbreak prevention and preparedness between the Government of Canada, other foreign governments and key international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; and

that’s the bill. COOPERATIVE MEASURES (what is that???) with FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS, KEY INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS… ETC.

you see on its plain face that it is prima facie a black box of powers that we do not know and do not have defined. all of those WHO UN orgs and foreign government AND unamed Key International organizations get to have COOPERATIVE MEASURES and thereby the content of which becomes part of this bill.

you think differently. strike that provision. kill it. stomp on it. burn it. I think that provision is essential to the whole set up.

and

“I'm I'm reaching out to other lawyers to possibly come on the show to talk about this further uh but this is where it stands as of this point the pandemic treaty was not Grant it was not passed so none of these Powers were granted to any extra or you know outside of our government entities like the World Health Organization where they have their pandemic prevention preparedness and response Accord but it's not it's not law that's written into Canadian law”

WELL FOR A NON-LAWYER PODCASTER he just came out and made legal pronouncements there: he said ‘none of these Powers were granted’ ‘its’not law’ ‘that’s written into Canadian law”

well isn’t that the point Clyde. all of that shit that can be in a cooperative measure (not defined) with a shit ton of unamed parties becomes part of this BILL.

he says the TREATY WAS NOT PASSED. that is a true statement. I also said that.

7:19

“and it won't uh cover it doesn't Encompass incum

it's not it's not encompassing uh our law”

Clyde the mechanic has been told how to retract this video and it includes him making law pronouncement.

he is saying the pandemic treaty is uh not uh encompassing uh our uh law. well that is a slippery statement, since a) ya that is actually true, because the pandemic treaty hasn’t passed. but see how his statement is crafted to let people think we are still at that cooperative measures provision and therefore about my truth telling on his first video he WAS MADE TO RETRACT, or not. he just decided to come out on this on his own . you decide.

back to Clyde not the lawyer making specific legal interpretations:

“and it's not um infringing on our sovereignty”

WHAT’S NOT INFRINGING ON OUR SOVEREIGNTY CLYDE. THE BILL? THAT PROVISION? OR THE PANDEMIC TREATY THAT HASN’T PASSED. how do you define Sovereignty Clyde? Clyde continues to talk about the Pandemic treaty (not the Bill c-293)

“now they go into that in this uh not how much Authority could an accord have over sovereignty uh signatory countries it will it take sovereignty away from signatory countries well it turns out no it's not going to it won't have that now again this was an alarming situation with the pandemic treaty uh where it very well could have but this has been thwarted”

SO HERE HE SAYS THE PANDEMIC TREATY HAS BEEN THWARTED. no. THAT’S MISINFORMATION CLYDE. go to James Roguski on all the continued pressing forth of the Pandemic Treaty. the real statement might be that it hasn’t passed yet. But then what has that got to do with the video I made with him on Bill C-293. it is how the retraction was crafted I guess. I said the IHR Amendments were passed in June 2024. They were and he ignores that COMPLETELY. interesting. I didn’t say the Pandemic Treaty had passed. My problem was that this bill c293 was submitted june 2022 and answers and scratches the ITCH OF AN INTERNATIONAL TREATY THAT DIDN’T GET PASSED. STILL TRUE. ideally the international treaty if bona fide passes first then Erksine Smith and his 100 monkeys put’s in this bill: the answer to it and the Amended IHR. Oh well what do you think.

“and this has been um put to rest now it's not put to to bed entirely um as this this type of legislation could come back it wasn't the first time that they tried to put forward a piece of legislation a pandemic treaty this was I think it was 2.0 that was the last time that it was brought forward and yes we are in a tendency to uh you know these extra government bodies are in ATT tendency and our own government is in the tendency of trying to pass these treaties to allow other governments or other uh governmental bodies authority over what we do in our country yes that's that's absolutely a danger and that's absolutely a trend in which it's going but it doesn't appear to be the case just yet”

Here is the live discussion GOING ON RIGHT NOW CLYDE. RIGHT NOW ON THE PANDEMIC TREATY AT THE WHO

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/w-h-o-watch-intergovernmental-negotiating-body-inb/who-watch-12th-meeting-of-the-inb--nov-4/

BACK To Clyde’s retraction of my video

“and it doesn't appear to be the case if Bill c293 were to be passed that being said”

what is he even saying here???

“there are concerns with Bill c293 as the food Professor Dr sh syane charaba has pointed out and other people have pointed out so I just wanted to do this as a clarification I wanted to um yeah I have to own this uh this was something that went out on my channel it was something that I published and it was something that I put out there so this this isn't uh me making any excuses for the situation this isn't me saying it somebody else's fault no at the end of the day I published this and this is why I'm putting out this very public um uh how would you call this trying to set the set the the truth straight”

SET THE TRUTH STRAIGHT. THEM BIG WORDS.

“uh and um yeah this is exactly why I'm publishing this video this morning so that video has been taken down because I don't want more people to get the wrong impression of what the bill is about”

WHAT IS THE RIGHT IMPRESSION? ignore what that black box means about those ‘cooperative measures’. and about the SATELLITE OFFIECES AKA NFPs OF THE WHO.

AND HERE IS THE THROW LISA UNDER THE BUS!! LOVE IT. I AM SO OVER TARGET THAT HE HAD TO DO THIS.

“and uh I'm going to obviously uh take this as a giant lesson for myself even though uh individuals are are sent over to me with um with high recommendations it's not always I need to have a better vetting process so this is uh this is me saying I've learned a lesson on this one and uh hopefully we can all as a community uh but I'll leave it there I'll leave it there any comments in the comment section down below I'd love to hear what you have to say about this about um all of this uh these a lot of these things we're just learning how to do and we can't really rely on our news media totell us uh ACCURATE TRUTHS about these things but unlike our news media I like to uh set the record straight when I know something uh better after uh learning more about it anyway I'll leave this one with you guys leave a comment in the comment section down below let me know what you think and of course we'll see you in the next one keep on tracking

English (auto-generated)

OK my message to you Clyde. Is I forgive you wholeheartedly. Something happened between when we did the video and this weird and carefully worded SNOPES type retraction that omits key information.

I REMAIN EVEN MORE CONVINCED WE ARE OVER TARGET FRIENDS. please share this widely.

with love for your continued support.

with gratitude for you NOT EVER EVER giving up on destroYing this BILL.

i COULD NOT BE MORE SURE THAN I AM NOW.

CANADA WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN IF WE ALLOW THIS BILL TO PASS.

GOD BLESS Clyde and his efforts at truth. God Bless all his viewers. May they find discernment in this analysis. I don’t blame him. In fact it gives me the ammunition to know how they work and they think.

What do you think. WHO GOT TO CLYDE. Are those his careful words WHERE HE OPINES ON SOVEREIGNTY ETC?

I doubt it.

accurate. truths. by Clyde Also you see a viciousness for me in the comments. that is interesting. Maybe my supporters can weigh in.

