So when they use it as the basis that we should be identified with digital id on the internet it is a bit THICK isn’t it. to protect kids. ha.

These pricks used child rape, access to children, child torture as a blackmail operation for so long that all halls of power are likely mostly occupied with women hating pricks that want access to children. Imagine these as the sorts driving the 72 genders. With access to the technology that can give them children without women, they just boldly have decided to generate the society thus.

Women as mothers are resented as interfering to their child torture utopia. I know lots of gay men who LOVE their moms. The rainbow have got to uproot and kick the pedochild torturers out. Not normalize it. Your emancipation movement is on display everywhere.

Christians as family value sorts ready to stand against them are super hated. Notice any anti-christian, anti-family themes anywhere promulgated by the deep state. No. ok. sure pedo. (right boomer? was it. Sure pedo is next).

Muslims that work with this in the UK were rewarded. Police turned a blind eye because these were special prosecutors - like SIR KEIR STARMER. look at all the pedo’s I identify below with the title SIR. SIR PEDO might become synonymous

ok we are going to start thinking the KNIGHTING JUST MEANS ULTRA CHILD PEDO TORTURER. knights and dames? we are going to think you are just a bunch of child adrenochrome torturers.

No wonder the full scum comes for Tony Robinson. Strong men taking on the pedophiles in government. Yes Yes I see it is way more than the muslims. It is the whole lot of these freaks.

allowing it doing it inter-generationally, white lotus, in the family. why do they hate Candace Owens so much?

you have to line up like the Knights and the Dames??? are the Dames part of this sick routine. non pedophiles need to toss out their titles. We will all think they are child trafficking titles. using the children of the worlds poor up 3 years at a time until they are disposed? for organs.

and the same people all want deindustrialization green energy. Imagine they are all the 'child fuckers’. pushing this green agenda. this nonsense. intelligence agencies without actual intelligence have got us here.

that is the elites testing people into their blackmail new world order satanic system.

I see and KNOW muslims who speak against transgender issues might lose their children, or face coercions and threat. They get directed into the Palestine protest movement. It is interesting isn’t it. driving wedges between monotheism is important.

Also apostasy where churches and or other religious orders want to normalize destruction of the family to place what in charge.

Literally they put themselves in power everywhere for so long to “black mail” each other they run around in their child torture cabal. the op has become the defacto society. The laws are all weaponized to take kids from loving families to get them into the child rape system. Like California’s. (needs its own piece - I wrote a few I’ll reprint). You make sure kids learn about porn and fisting in school now. It is book burning if they don’t get homosexual porn and rape stories.

They assist one another’s rise to power. Honestly a real black mail operation right now might be putting the following people in power. If anyone expresses any of the following you will be ridiculed. (these are the real possible blackmail options left)

Devout Christian; Human who secretly thinks there are only two genders: Someone who doesn’t think there any bodies buried by residential schools in Canada - that maybe thinks the elite pedophiles ran off with missing children like they have been doing (Saville) for ages. Gave them to the queen and her pedo ring of MI5 MI6 power brokers - who get a kick out blaming Christians. Someone who disagrees with Israel and still loves their Jewish friends and or doesn’t want sharia law and still loves their Muslim friends. Someone who doesn’t want to have same sex relationship or someone that does but doesn’t want to apply for the government license to have a child for personal rape and torture. Someone who doesn’t think opioid etc drugs are SAFE. Someone who really doesn’t want to take in perpetuity public health advice by pedophiles. Someone who thinks the Ukraine Russia war is a Christian killing spree and resource grab…

All of those people are ripe for blackmail. Those are disallowed opinions that get you eliminated from society.

“

UK/VIPaedophile/VenuePaedophilia has a long history of use by the UK deep state to facilitate covert control, especially of politicians, police and the judiciary.

The UK Deep state has used paedophilia to entrap and the blackmail people for decades.[1] This became especially important after the legalisation of homosexuality in the UK in 1967.[citation needed] As in other countries, those affected held key posts in politics, government, entertainment. One of the most prominent (posthumous) exposures was Jimmy Saville.

Contents

Cover-up

Repeated dossiers of evidence were collected and then lost by the UK establishment. Al Jazeera summarized the situation in February 2020:[2]

British politicians turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of children and actively covered up allegations over decades, an independent inquiry into historical sex offences in Westminster has found. The inquiry did not find evidence of an organised paedophile network in its examination of the period, covering the 1960s through until the ’90s. But the report found there “have been significant failures by Westminster institutions in their responses to allegations of child sexual abuse”. “This included failure to recognise it, turning a blind eye to it, actively shielding and protecting child sexual abusers and covering up allegations,” said the summary of the report.

Exposure

In the 1980s, Geoffrey Dickens worked to expose organised paedophilia of UK establishment figures,[3][4] by assembling a dossier of evidence about the VIPaedophile phenomenon, naming Peter Hayman, a former Deputy Chief of MI6. He was criticised for this at the time,[5] but some information proved correct. In 1984 handed it to Leon Brittan, then Home secretary, who reportedly "lost" it. It has come to be known as the "Westminster paedophile dossier".

(LL so deputy chief of MI6 - that is awful high up. It’s like intelligence operations are necessarily filled with child sodomite experts.)

In 2015 documents emerged that showed that the UK prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, had already been alerted to this, but took no action.[6][7][8] The Guardian reported in May 2015 that some 1,400 people are investigated in the child sex abuse inquiry.[9]

Venues

Elm Guest House, a notorious UK venue for child sex abuse parties that were organised to gather sexual blackmail material

Full article:

UK/VIPaedophile/Venue

VIPaedophile venues included Dolphin Square, a block of flats conveniently close to the UK parliament. At one time it was home to more than 70 MPs, and at least 10 Lords.[10] Another venue in London was the Elm Guest House. Northern Ireland venues included the Kincora Boys' Home, run by a member of MI6.

Figures

Notable people in politics and society that had allegations against them are:

Leon Brittan

Leon Brittan was a British politician, Conservative Member of Parliament and barrister, as well as a member of the European Commission. He served several ministerial roles in Margaret Thatcher's government, including Home Secretary.

Alleged pedophile Clement Freud.

Clement Freud

Sir Clement Raphael Freud was a knighted British broadcaster, writer, politician, and grandson of Sigmund Freud. In 2016, seven years after his death, three women made public allegations of child sexual abuse and rape by Freud, which led to police investigations.

Alleged pedophile Sir Peter Morrison was a Conservative MP.[11]

Peter Morrison

Peter Morrison, in the 70s and 80s was the private secretary to Margaret Thatcher (British prime minister at the time), was with others: "known or rumoured to be active in their sexual interest in children and were protected from prosecution in a number of ways", by police, prosecutors and political parties.[2]

One alleged victim recounts his childhood account in an article about sexual predator Sir Peter Morrison and the Westminster paedophile ring in The Telegraph.[11] (allegations by 'Nick' were )

Louis Mountbatten

A declassified FBI document reported that Louis Mountbatten (mentor to Charles Windsor) as "a homosexual with lust for young boys".[12]

Elizabeth Wharton Drexel in a 1944 interview considered Mountbatten to be unfit for military command because he was known among the royal circles to be attracted to young boys. Ron Perks who worked as his driver in Malta in 1948, alleged to Lowens that one of his favourite destinations was the Red House, a brothel for homosexual men in Rabat which he did not know of at that time. Mountbatten had several known homosexual friends including Noël Coward, Terence Rattigan, Ivor Novello and Tom Driberg who called him "Mountbottom". Lownie also interviewed a neighbour of Mountbatten who also allegedly had a sexual relationship with him in the 1970s when he was 20–30 years old. Francis Wheen, Driberg's biographer, stated that he had received a letter from a man alleging that Mountbatten had tried to seduce him while he was 17 but the letter was lost in a fire. Anthony Daly, a male prostitute in a relationship with Driberg, claimed that the latter told him Mountbatten was attracted to young men in military uniforms and boys in school uniforms.[13]

Jimmy Savile and Charles Windsor in July 2006.

Jimmy Savile

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pushed for a knighthood for serial child sex abuser Jimmy Savile, seen here together at a 1980 fundraising event for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. - From the Al Jazeera article, "British politicians 'covered up child sex abuse for decades'".

Jimmy Savile was an English entertainment media personality, charity fundraiser, and good friend of the British Royal Family and Tony Blair.[14][15] Hundreds of allegations of sexual abuse over many decades were made against him but were not exposed until after his death.

Margaret Thatcher also pushed for a knighthood for Jimmy Savile, which he got in 1990, despite revelations in the media about the TV presenter's sexual abuse of children, [a 2020 173-page report] said. The inquiry also discussed the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE), which campaigned for the public acceptance of paedophilia and for changes in the law to allow adults to have sex with children. [...] The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) - of which the Westminster investigation is one strand - is one of the largest and most expensive ever undertaken in the United Kingdom. - Al Jazeera[2]

Alleged pedophile Cyril Smith in a T-shirt that says, "I skipped lunch. Save the children."

Cyril Smith

Cyril Smith received a knighthood (the British honour which awards the title "Sir") and was "known or rumoured to be active in their sexual interest in children and were protected from prosecution in a number of ways", by police, prosecutors and political parties.[2] Daily Mail reported that: "MI5 and Special Branch 'covered up Cyril Smith's abuse of boys'".[16][17]

Edward Heath

Edward Heath and Elizabeth Windsor with US President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon during the Nixons' 1970 visit to the UK.

Wikipedia explains in his article, in the section: "Allegations of child sexual abuse" (allegations by "Nick"), the following:[18]

Organisations

Paedophile Information Exchange

The Paedophile Information Exchange was a group set up in 1974 that promoted paedophilia and campaigned to lower the age of consent. Membership was small, estimated as around 250 by 1977,[38] but included many figures of social influence such as Peter Hayman, a former Deputy Chief of MI6. It was closed down after a decade, but its existence allowed the establishment of a network which was to prove of continuing importance.’

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/UK/VIPaedophile

pedophiles? well they are setting up society calling women walking front holes. I mean which way is she walking anyway.

two bricks baby. At some point this system has to come down.

It is not just Epstein. And it never was just a democratic hoax. You know Trump is dead was trending on X. So interesting because I wonder what the old Trump used to say about Epstein. He was a fair bit taller and never said Epstein was a hoax. But you know body doubles for when you are tired are necessary at that level. I heard Zelinski has a bunch.

They are working on my body double right now. haha. They are just in case, something I do really seems to be problematic. the goal right now people is to meet their omniwar and raise them one.

Everyone has to be throwing shit in globalist pedophiles faces.

Here is just a cast of characters from wiki spooks on the pedo rings embedded in the UK. The Epstein files are not a distraction. They in some ways are and have been the main event all along.

UK/VIPaedophile

< UK

Jump to navigationJump to search

UK/VIPaedophile

(VIPaedophile)

Interest of• Ampleforth College

• Edwin Bramall

• Exaro

• Ben Fellows

• Arnold Goodman

• Frank Kitson

• Bill Maloney

• Willie McRae

• Sonia Poulton

• Simon Regan

• Mark Williams-Thomas

• Wilfred WongSubpage(s)•UK/VIPaedophile/VenuePaedophilia has a long history of use by the UK deep state to facilitate covert control, especially of politicians, police and the judiciary.

The UK Deep state has used paedophilia to entrap and the blackmail people for decades.[1] This became especially important after the legalisation of homosexuality in the UK in 1967.[citation needed] As in other countries, those affected held key posts in politics, government, entertainment. One of the most prominent (posthumous) exposures was Jimmy Saville.”

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK. EPSTEIN FILES WILL HAVE THE WORLD POLITICIANS ON IT AND WE WILL FIGURE OUT THEY ARE ELIMINATING THE FAMILY AND WOMEN IN PERPETUITY NOT BECAUSE THEY CARE ABOUT CHILDREN’S GENDER IDENTITY OR THEIR SEXUAL FREEDOM.

BUT because they are demonic child hunters and the rest of us are in the way.

Dr. Makis has been systematically exposing that Pedophiles are in the Alberta Health services. So the public health mafioso are child sodomites? They all know each other and are fine with it all? We are the problem. We are in their way.



What if the Epstein files are not a distraction. What if they explain that Child sodomites, rapists and torturers of children have sewn up all these positions in government, health services. And we are the problem.

what if this depopulation we are experiencing because of the shots, pandemic, war you name it assaults - is just because they run the world. they like their child torture depravity world and we are in the way.

Either we join them or are in the way.

Do the deeds to children and you get financially rewarded. It is a test.

What if they just got tired of hiding their depravity. I did an expert report to the NCI on pedophile emancipation. It means fully normalizing child torture and rape of any age child. Sure we are told to think of the lolitas seducing the poor men.

What if what we are seeing is really connected to the fact that pedo’s are in power and they have engineered our schools, society, health systems, religious institutions etc. Would you have STRONG MEN hated.

yes. You would. They have been the ones holding the line against dirt like this for years. Strong men of all races and religions (yep we have to unite against this depravity) must stand against it.

the Epstein files might be the most central thing to the pandemic. to the shots. to the green ending of the economy. to the smart city. what if it is because they in power just want to complete their rape rituals without us bothering them anymore. What if THAT IS THE WHOLE DAMN STORY.

DR. MAKIS figures out many of the public health pedos. what if that is it folks. It is just access to their kids- they will do anything for. crime kill torture false flags wars biological weapons, smart cities. imagine it is just that and they have us all shut up scared of their virtue signaling silence bull shit. we can’t talk so they can literally line us up one at a time into their new world order. A PEDO WORLD ORDER.

On another topic unrelated. mark Carney’s “wife” is found in the Epstein address book.

So weird right.

Share

Leave a comment

BUY my book. WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.