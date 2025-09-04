LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
7h

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK. EPSTEIN FILES WILL HAVE THE WORLD POLITICIANS ON IT AND WE WILL FIGURE OUT THEY ARE ELIMINATING THE FAMILY AND WOMEN IN PERPETUITY NOT BECAUSE THEY CARE ABOUT CHILDREN’S GENDER IDENTITY OR THEIR SEXUAL FREEDOM.

BUT because they are demonic child hunters and the rest of us are in the way.

the Epstein files might be the most central thing to the pandemic. to the shots. to the green ending of the economy. to the smart city. what if it is because they in power just want to complete their rape rituals without us bothering them anymore. What if THAT IS THE WHOLE DAMN STORY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warriors4truth's avatar
Warriors4truth
17h

Druthers should print this and distribute everywhere

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture