Human trafficking for organ harvesting is a big business. UN discusses that. https://www.unodc.org/unodc/frontpage/2024/June/explainer_-understanding-human-trafficking-for-organ-removal.html

But I think this new “administration” of death declaration is far surpassing in issues or possibility of merely organ donation. Once the definition of what is DEAD is up to a doctor in the employ of the globalist machine, well…..

and it exists as a paper signature.

a click wrap contract of mad proportions!

an ink that deems your state.

In the ever steady March to dystopia, the death machine just got to a new low!

The new angels of death are three cardiologists at Northwell Health in New York who published an op-ed in the New YorkTimes calling for a new definition of death!!!

They want to make it easier to harvest organs. under NEW DEATH, death will include people who’ve lost higher brain functions (like memory or consciousness), even if their brainstem still works. Not brain dead. dead dead is there’s to say so.

sorry your husband is dead.

sorry your child died.

sorry it says so. - isn’t that them over there.

NO. read the paper. it is signed.

Death becomes a declaration. This of course will enter all sorts of secondary possibilities for death-roid culture.

Not brain dead. Dead dead is just what is written. And the criteria is evil.

In other words: you’d be declared dead while your body is still alive—just so your organs can be taken - or just for all kinds of new purposes that work like a blossoming hell by administration.

These hearts of darkness even admit that 40% of vegetative state diagnoses are wrong and 15% of comatose patients show signs of hidden awareness.

Still, they say it’s worth the risk, because it will increase the organ donation. ya?

They set up by declaration the worth of the individual.

Will death declarations work with your social credit or personal Lifetime carbon budgets? What's the end to death by declaration?

Have we entered eugenics by doctor written script.

You could be administered a stuptefying agent for death declaration.

The monsters are on display.

Live organ harvesting is already terrifying by using concepts of “brain dead” as indicated by Dr. Paul Byrne MD. So what is the real reason of expansion of definition of ACTUAL DEATH.

IT IS LIKE SAYING SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, AND THAT BEING A Declaration that only needs to meet a person’s subjective opinion. It is broadcast as fact.

dead gets to be broadcast by opinion that doesn’t resemble truth.

where are we going.

monsters are directing this.

These prospective changes of having men or women write down ‘dead’ could be used for not merely organ harvesting which they say as the goal? But a broader culling of whom they declare undesirable and dead.

We have a monstrous society and must stand up to it.

Murder just got another Henry Ford element to dispense it.

When laws become tyranny, they are nothing at all.

Consider the pro-death cult and ask is pro-life so “evil.” All the things we are premised to accept as rights now involve in making others dead (in womb), yourself dead (euthanasia) your kids dead (consenting to their euthanasia - the netherlands, or the mature minor consent to euthanasia) or preventing future life by sterilization.

And now the new right to be declared dead by dudes you never met!!!

I decided that I could not both be pro loving my life and this life and be pro death in any way.

In my book I present that the rights over reproduction and death will be the governments. Full stop. this of course now has another confirmation. another flag blowing in the wind.

Read them for who they are.

AND REMEMBER IT IS A MIND WAR. THEREFORE DO NOT BE CONQUERED IN YOUR MIND. THERE IS STRENGTH IN YOUR MIND. THEY NEED TO WIN AT THE MIND WAR. SO YOU BE JOYFUL, HOPEFUL, PEACEFUL, AND LOVING.

that will drive them mad.

they wouldn’t work so hard on a silencing mechanism is our words weren’t powerful

I DECLARE YOU ARE FULLY ALIVE. YOU’VE MET THE TEST AND GOT TO THE END OF THIS POST. DECLARE YOURSELF ALIVE PERIODICALLY THROUGH THE DAY JUST FOR A LAUGH.

these monsters need their own declaration.

