LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
7hEdited

Quoting the linked article:

"Three physicians from Northwell Health in New York — cardiologist Sandeep Jauhar and heart failure and transplant directors Snehal Patel and Deane Smith — collaborated on this op-ed."

They should be named and shamed.

Hmm... More subcontinentals and their self-aggrandizing agendas. Seeking more hearts to transplant for their practice income. Greedy monsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
6h

EAT ORGANIC FOOD, EXERCISE AND LIVE HEALTHY AND YOU WILL NEVER NEED 'ORGANS'. THE WHOLE ORGAN REPLACEMENT THING REPRESENTS A MECHANISTIC COMPLETELY WRONG AND TOXIC VIEW OF MEDICINE THAT IS INSANITY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture