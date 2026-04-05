Safe and Effective.

Planted neural lingual programming.

Hagee the war monger.

Have you ever seen him try to bring the gospel to zionists. Love. Forgiveness.

If he cared about Jewish people he would tell them truth.

He would minister to their souls.

He would want them to know intimately their Messiah and to know that joy. He would want them to have that relationship with Christ.

But no.

Those that say they are Christians and are not is what comes to mind when I hear war mongering.

I know the word of God is powerful. If I loved my fellow man I would share it. I believe it can change even the most wretched.

The only judeo Christianity has always been one fact. Jesus fulfilled prophecy. Jews braved everything to tell the world. Those jews were the early Christians. We are those jews. That's it

Neither Jew nor Greek. Neither Free nor Bond all one in Christ Jesus.

That is where we united AND where we tie in still.

Not politically in support of a war or one world government. Certainly not in support of talmudic noahide laws.

As a Christo-Palestinian I oppose the apartheid state. I oppose the erasure of Palestinians.

I never wanted to look there. But having done so my heart poured out a phenomenal ache. Like a flood of blood and tears. The smart cities under theocratic rule? We were forced to be programmed to watch a trapped populace. It was the hunger games. It was a form of pre programming tge smart city agenda.

The peace board brings the Digital shekel.

All the same things I looked at before. Same exact fulfillment. Tweaked. It was based on a religio- racial supremecy.

If you can justify it. Go ahead but get my Christ out of it.

He came for peace. Not bombs And control.

Tell me if you learned anything in the video.

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