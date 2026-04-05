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Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
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Agreed

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
1d

Sons of Abraham? They would be followers of Jesus.

The train is leaving the station in the not-too-distant future, but all are welcome aboard and the ticket is free: you only have to decide of your own free will to come to Christ!

Hope to see you all* there (* yes, all).

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