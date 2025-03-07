In Canada, a parliamentary committee has recommended extending Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) legislation to include ‘competent mature minors’

Under the mature minor doctrine, the consent to the medical treatment is between the clinician and the child. It can occur without the parent’s knowledge or consent.

This doctrine is utilized for vaccinations without parental knowledge or consent and trans gender medical treatments on that basis too.

Some have argued this concept for “intergenerational sex.”

For MAID or Euthanasia what does it mean?

that means treatment options can be reviewed with your child that presents them choosing their death, without your knowledge or consent. And the treatment effected.

Talk about a new and perverse peer pressure.

Let that sink in. State funded Euthanasia. between your kid and the state.

It always was a problem. How big that problem can get? There actually is no end of the “mature minor” literature.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/chso.12748

tooth and nail

tooth and nail

We fight the liberal ndp ascendency in the next election TOOTH AND NAIL.

Love your life it is infectious. And pray.

The death cult is just below the surface.

Share

Leave a comment