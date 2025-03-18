“In a case that has sparked debate across the United Kingdom and beyond, a Baptist pastor in Northern Ireland has been prosecuted for preaching an open-air sermon centered on the well-known Bible verse John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The incident, which reportedly took place in recent weeks, has raised questions about religious freedom, public expression, and the boundaries of law in an increasingly secular society.”

We already know their hate for us HUMANITY (ALL). We know their degrowth green cult agendas. We already see the path they aim and it's not happenstance. The path is deliberately plotted and set out meticulously in the documents, legislation, and policies we find. So when they arrest preachers?

Well I'll tell you one freaking thing- we know right now EXACTLY WHO AND WHAT THEY ARE AFRAID OF. They will drive people to God and or Christianity in droves.

I see flowing from this repression more curiosity in the word of God.

There is another genocide of Christians ongoing IN SILENCE. Not trans people, Christians.

You may be atheists, but luciferians aren't. They believe they will have to fight Christians in end times. They are biblical, even if you aren't.

They stop prayer because they fear it.

So do it.

My world has upended. I reject all the tropes leftist education made me memorize. I see a death culture moving and choose instead life. I chose it in all its iterations. Joy. Hope. Faith and love.

I read this about abortion yesterday.

“If life hasn't started yet, why do you have to kill it.”

If it's speech you don't like, so be it. But how can the state arrest him?

or is life and those who respect it impossible for those who want cyborgs for our future?

here's your chip, doesn't go well with Christians. that's the source of all the leftist tropes. All other transhumanism opponents, whose opposition is not founded in religion should know who will be standing there teeth barred.

If you're following an important hate Christians war, it is because the transhumanist globalists putting up the smart city reserve system anticipates who will say no most strongly. That's it. That's all.

Most Christians will stumble into opposing it not because their leaders are aware, but because they know their Bible.

we have to go two three moves forward to understand why POWER USES DEI AS A WEAPON.

why churches burn?

Go forward not backwards. Don't look back. Look at the next moves. It is spelled out clearly to me.

They will eliminate or intimidate or ridicule or oppress who they think will oppose them most strongly. it is not that the past isn't full of torment, oppression or pain. It's that looking there distracts us from the moves in front.

what we witness is done as a precursor to a war on humanity.

To instill fear. i predict it backfires.

Mark my words, this will create a revival.

people are understanding beyond the POWER INSTALLED TROPES.

HINT IF YOU NEEDED BILLIONS OF DOLLARS FOR A NARRATIVE, IT IS POWER WHO NEEDS YOU TO BELIEVE IT.

if power is operating why do you believe it to be altruistic. That's like a violation of the fundamental laws of power.

These anti speechers need a dressing down.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

