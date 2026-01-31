Canada is subjected to a Limited hangout that tips on complicity with hiding the true nature of the Bill c-9.

Fill the air time with concerns..

But ALWAYS STAY SHY OF THREE FACTS Found in the Bill

The capital punishment clause. That the whole group can be grabbed in one fell swoop. The King was removed as DEFENDER OF THE FAITH in his title inthe budget bill of 2023.

The forfeiture clause is a capital punishment clause. Full stop.

1. The person is “the means by which the offense was committed.”

2. All other forfeiture clauses in the Criminal Code have the words property, thing, object, proceeds of crime.

3. adding those words have yet to be discussed and limits the clause immediately. Unless the intent is to cull Canadians based on faith or dissent.

Sending the person for DISPOSAL

The clause has no limits on property interpretation either. Your house, id, drivers license, bank account? Get It. not discussed by lawyers but me. SEE. Avoiding all the glaring possibilities of that clause deliberately is getting creepy on a scale i don't like telling you. These lawyers don't look at this aspect of punishment at all. Why avoid it….. Thus it is a permissible reading to include the person and any amount of property they say was part of committing the offense your comfort in a home…. Saying they wouldn’t, disregards how the government has exceeded all powers they did have written limits on. So imagine a clause written WITH NO LIMITS. And lawyers don't notice. I call BS. So all the freedom lawyers, and big freedom groups swallow the Discussion into problem areas THAT ALWAYS AVOIDS THIS????? What are the chances. Not possible this is natural. Feels like bill c293 again. with their following and CONTINUE TO OMIT THIS BRAZEN INSERTION OF CAPITAL PUNISHMENT. That should be of monumental historical importance and all the bells should be tolling ceaselessly around the world for what it means. The second omission is how all whole group can be claimed by claiming the cross, Bible, Torrah, Quran is the hate symbol…. Name Christians as the hate group. Get the symbol.. again not discussed. Then the offense is having the symbol, cross Bible. Being the Christian, etc. Not saying one thing that offends a trans, provaxer etc.

These are lawyers or freedom groups being obtuse or worse, part of our guided path to hell??? It defies probability to be asking these questions.

The next one is Tanya Gaw indicating the King is defender of the faith. In 2023 the budget bill included removal of the King as defender if the faith in his title. I have sent her that information 3 times. Boop. She uses her platform to avoid the real issues of the symbol provision and the forfeiture clause and continues the King argument.

Why would the government pass that the King is not defender of the faith in his title in 2023? Because we are watching an origami plan unfold.

Why does this cocked up fail safe get trotted out?

The government wants the technicalities to perform exactly what the forfeiture clause allows them to do. Cull Canadians for their faith or dissent.

The evil is insurmountable.

my strength? With Christ all things are possible. you may have a different source. Pull on it now.

Share because you, your children, your families and loved ones are caught, or you're not caught but are not thinking this is a sane bill.

One LAST THING. they paused the clause by clause review of the bill the day after my friend got a person to person call with a conservative MP taking him through the forfeiture clause.

The light bulb went off. As I'm told the Mp was horrified and almost lost his lunch.

And then the next day the debate on the clause by clause review was shut down. His concerns I'm guessing were shared. Then boom. They closed the clause by clause review.

And instead Carney rumors are that he floats a spring election. Polls say he'll win a majority. Cough. Cough.

“The Liberals’ Combatting Hate Act will take Canada one step closer to adopting Britain’s censorship culture

by Christine Van Geyn

Oct 9, 2025

3 minute read

The purpose of Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) is plain: to generate more charges, more prosecutions, and more convictions for unwanted speech, writes Christine Van Geyn.

Why not discuss the most egregious issues. This is not a shut up bill. This is a culling of Canadians like paint by number. In order of the group they most hate first.

That's the real hate in bill c-9's Hate bill.

Your freedom task?

Write all Senators and MPs. In the Re line say “add the word “property” to the forfeiture clause so it cannot be capital punishment” cc the globe, Post, Juno, Rebel, the Star, Western Standard.

Don't give this discussion a black hole.

Forward. March. This is insanity. For those who have eyes to see.

My book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron was sent to JCCF months ago.

