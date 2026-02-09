The scheduled Justice Committee meeting for today got canceled.

Press on. Press on. Press on.

CANCELED.

12 calls a week to an mps office is an emergency. Press on. Press on.

I have received in my inbox copies of letters on bill c-9 going to MPs. You are not alone Canada. I see Courageous beautiful souls moving. Join them.

Write all Mps and senate. Set it up once.

Engage. They spy anyways. You don't know who moves forward. Do not be silent.

If God has to call us to account, let him look at your courage in the face of darkness. Smiling as they mount whatever they do.

Our ask DEBATE THE FORFEITURE CLAUSE. Why are the Liberals advancing a possible unlimited Forfeiture clause that includes the person.

WHY LET THE LIBERALS SKATE ON THIS. THEY WANT A PERMISSION SLIP TO COMMIT ATTROCITIES. Say the uncomfortable. They want to do the uncomfortable.

(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to Insertion startHisInsertion end Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.

Forfeiture CLAUSE interpretation 1 reduce the verbiage to essentials

(4) If a person

is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction,

may,

in addition to any other punishment imposed,

be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, FOR DISPOSAL as the Attorney General may direct.

A person may be ordered by the presiding judge to be forfeited for DISPOSAL.

FORFEITURE CLAUSE INTERPRETATION TWO.

“anything by means of, or in relation to which the offense was committed” IMPLIES ACTION. is not limited in any way and includes the person.

BILL C-9 IS AN ATROCITY PERMISSION SLIP.

Please write Mps

Proposed subsection 319(4) authorizes forfeiture of “anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed” without defining the outer boundary of “anything,” or restricting interpretations of “ the means by which,” or “ means in relation to.”

While forfeiture provisions are traditionally limited to property, the absence of an explicit statutory limitation risks over-breadth and uncertainty.

In particular, the clause does not distinguish between:

· items integral to the commission of the offence, and · items that are merely incidental, expressive, or part of a person’s general means of participation in public life. - whether “the means by which”, or “the means in relation to” could include the person. Assuming any government knows it’s place and prefers generous interpretations in accordance with charter rights, knows neither history, nor the lived experience of individuals.

This creates the potential for a veiled capital punishment. Imagine the silence.

It further allows for disproportionate forfeiture of lawful expressive tools, devices, or platforms, engaging sections 2(b), 7, and 12 of the Charter. Parliament should not rely solely on post-hoc judicial restraint to cabin a power that directly affects property, expression, and proportionality at sentencing.

Clear statutory limits would preserve prosecutorial effectiveness while ensuring that forfeiture remains targeted, predictable, and constitutionally sound.

Recommended amendment

Add the following limiting language (bolded):

“anything that constitutes property, other than a person, and that was directly and primarily used as an instrument in the commission of the offence, by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed and only where the court is satisfied that forfeiture of the property is proportionate to the gravity of the offence and does not unduly impair lawful expressive activity.

This bill should be scrapped in it’s entirety. However if the Liberals cannot limit the forfeiture clause, we have flushed them out as to the genuine purpose of this bill."

SEND TO EVERY SINGLE MP AND SENATE. tell them you see them. Tell them they need eyes to see and ears to hear. That this is biblical and their souls will have an accounting day.

If they will not limit the Bill it is because they desire the possibilities that are extreme. IN fact it becomes the central purpose of it.

OR WILL THEY AVOID THIS AND GO STRAIGHT TO ELECTION. tell the world what is happening in Canada. I’ll bet they burried this in other legislation around the world.

When life gives you lemons. Make lemonade. This is something to squeeze them with.

Remember no genuine religious defence exists according to Mark Miller. - for using words. words get you to prison. where else does bill c-9 take this nation. To hell and back.

TELL THE LIBERALS:

PROVERBS 6:2

2 Thou art snared with the words of thy mouth, thou art taken with the words of thy mouth

The proof of a murderous intent is in their own words. Thou art snared with the words they set out.

And to your friends and neighbors who sit in semi slumber

Proverbs 6:9

How long will you lie down, O sluggard?

When will you arise from your sleep?

to those who devise legislation that points one way and does evil to another.

this legislation seeks to take the innocent lives.

Proverb 6: 12-18

A vile person, a wicked man,

Is the one who walks with a perverse mouth,

13 Who winks with his eyes, who [f]signals with his feet,

Who [g]points with his fingers;

14 Who with perversity in his heart continually devises evil,

Who [h]spreads contentions.

15 Therefore his disaster will come suddenly;

Instantly he will be broken and there will be no healing.

There are six things which Yahweh hates,

Even seven which are an abomination [i]to Him:

17 Haughty eyes, a lying tongue,

And hands that shed innocent blood,

18 A heart that devises wicked thoughts,

Feet that hasten to run to evil,

Rise oh people from your slumber. Work as hard as you can on this one thing. EVERY MEDIA. EVERY WHERE. THE FORFEITURE CLAUSE IS A KILLER.

The Carney government is grabbing the dissidents as a group at a time.

11 And do this, knowing the time, that it is already the hour for you to awaken from sleep; for now [a]salvation is nearer to us than when we believed.

