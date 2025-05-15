LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
1h

Romans Chapter 1 all of it! Verses 1-to the very last words of verse 32….Judgement IS coming, and vengeance IS MINE SAYS THE LORD THY GOD!….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
36m

A governments job is to protect the righteous and punish the wicked.

A government can’t do that if the wicked are in the government now can they !!!

Who suffers the consequences of such the most ???

The children !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture