MP Jivani of the Conservative Party asked by way of Official Party Question how many churches burned. He got a number back from the Liberal Party in October of 2024 that was set down as an Official Response to his OPQ. 436 churches burned between 2017- 2023. I have the document attached and screen shots and the link.

463 churches. Officially. in 5 years. François-Philippe Champagne MP for the Liberals signed the document entered into the Parliamentary record.

Here is the OFFICIAL DOCUMENT SET DOWN IN PARLIAMENT. I downloaded it because in Parliament the Liberal MP Danko indicated it was a conspiracy theory. The number was 436 in 2023. PLUS HOW MANY SINCE. I am beginning to see the church burnings as a government operation. It is the silence in the face of knowledge. It is the gas lighting. you know when other relilgions don’t get along with each other it is one thing. when a government has set out itself against a religion it is very dark.

Here is the Liberal that signed the Answer to the Official Party Question.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

The document is below. No one is talking the real story. We are likely 600 plus churches burned now. The Liberals know and entered an OFFICIAL PARTY ANSWER TO AN OFFICIAL PARTY QUESTION.

no one has the real story. This is the real story. Please get it to Juno, Blender, Rebel et al.

436 churches as of 2023 - that is the LIBERAL PARTY’S OFFICIAL NUMBER SET DOWN IN PARLIAMENT.

