what if tarriffs are the same GDP attack that climate carbon taxes are… nahhh.

but anyways: for those on the Karl Marx Carney kick. here he is with Lynn Forester de Rothschild wanting to accelerate the climate agenda. ACCELERATE!!! radical.

Accelerating Climate Progress with Peter Orszag, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, and Mark Carney

I'd love to do a little bit Back to the Future as we talk about climate and I think of 2015 you were in government and you were governor of the bank of England the sustainable development goals were agreed the Paris agreement was agreed Pope Francis gave us the lato SE imploring us to care about the the earth and the poor you started teach cfd with Mike Bloomberg um that was 2015 tell us your view of the progress or lack thereof since then how you feel now versus how you felt then well I think I feel that a tremendous amount of progress has been made uh I'm very conscious as I think we all are that well the level of clean energy investment has been going like that it needs to keep going it needs to keep comp founding at incredible rates so uh but a lot of the groundwork began in 2015 and has been laid and then the question's going to be how do we amplify it as a society what's the role of government policy what's the role of philanthropy and what's the role of private Capital just very a couple very quick things L um as you said tcfd a voluntary effort basically of the corporate sector and the financial sector now that's being mapped into mandatory standards in most major jurisdictions and it will happen eventually it'll happen in the US uh secondly uh one of the things I learned from Peter and Tim gner uh under pressure in a crisis plan beats no plan right and we're we now have over 6,000 companies that have one and a half degree transition plans um and this year we will have over a 100 trillion of balance sheet in the financial sector with transition plans what does that mean it it's thinking about which and acting on which

Industries actually get emissions down so of course it's you know wind and solar but it's very much going to the heavy emitters um and it's going up the chain to critical minerals and Manufacturing uh to be part of the solution so there is a tremendous amount of progress one other thing to put it in

context back in 2015 for every dollar that was invested in fossil fuel infrastructure oil and gas pipelines Etc 50 cents was invested in Renewables today it's $2 Renewables $1 fossil fuels so we've seen that change the key thing it needs to keep going so Finance is moving uh business is moving but it's all part of a bigger picture and policy needs to move uh at that speed as well okay so Peter you heading up OMB and now you're a giant on Wall Street so you understand Capital markets they're P it's power um as well as its um weaknesses um if you could write the policy that would turbocharge the capital markets because we know that they are the greatest Force for change when you get the capital markets moving in a Direction Change happens and the council for inclusive capitalism really focuses on reform of the capital markets but with specifically with the climate agenda if you could write and get through the politics um and that's a big if what

would your like best policy ideas be well let's first start with the key point you made which is when there is a financial return to something Capital markets flow dramatically in that direction and we've done some original research there is a penalty to admitting all else equal within a second controlling for everything else uh

toting more rather than less your price earnings ratio is is lower or your other metrics of firm value but on average the effect is very small and so it's there but it's just not sending a very potent signal right now what will really unleash uh the capital markets is tO send a more powerful signal so then the question becomes how do you do that now your question was a little bit of a cheat because if I were able to write

whatever I wanted to without politics you're you're waving away all of the real world constraints so I'm going to answer a different question which is

what might be feasible over the next few years because frankly I think pricing carbon in a direct way in the United States is very unlikely but there are important things that we can do to change those uh Financial Market signals that we were just discussing and one really interesting idea is to take the Cordon uh sorry the carbon border adjust M mechanism or cbam that Europe is on its path to adopting broaden it to include the us along with Europe and that effectively implicitly starts to price carbon within the United States uh in a way that I think might be feasible

now what's really interesting about this is there's a so-called Brussels effect of when Europe acts global companies

need to conform to those standards because Europe is important enough that it's worth just conforming well the US and Europe together that's a super Brussels effect really potent and I think you would drive a lot of change what you could do then is start with

let's say steel and aluminum which has already been under discussion between Europe and the United States have a seam around steel and aluminum um that is imported into either Europe or the United States and then Cascade that idea out across different sectors and broughten it out I think that idea is probably the most promising way I I love that idea and I also think it's politically viable it'll take some some

courage but and and I your phasing idea is fascinating as well just maybe I'll come in violently behind this support of it because um there there are a couple things one it's fair right after all what's happening in the United States uh through the uh inflation reduction act um potentially supportive up to you know

somewhere between I think lazard's look closely at this 3 to 500 billion that catalyzes potentially three trillion dollar of investment to get emission down in a number of us Industries including steel aluminum uh you know heavy emitting Industries well that's undercut if we just import a bunch of high carbon steel and aluminum and autos and others so it's fair from a trading

perspective what it also does is it creates an incentive around the world to get carbon down and then Peter just said when you start thinking about that logic and you see it start in certain industries you think well wait a minute it makes sense for other Industries uh where we're making progress and then the capital markets get ahead of that see that they fund these emission reductions because they see two huge markets um that will be available and then what will really make the difference is of course Canada will join this yes boom there go change change happen yeah fantastic that is very good well thank you very much from the Vernon

Jordan room in the offices of Lazard in New York City thank you for giving us some of your time”

He was a radical with Rothschild 4 months ago. how about now?

