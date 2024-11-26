https://egale.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2SLGBTQI-Days-of-Significance-2024-25-School-year.pdf
2SLGBTQI Dates of Significance
September
= Week preceding Sep 23 Bisexual Awareness Week / BiWeek
= Sep 23 Bisexual Visibility Day / Celebrate Bisexuality Day
= Last week of September Ally Week
October
= All Month LGBT History Month (USA and Canada)
= Oct 8 International Lesbian Day
= Oct 11 National Coming Out Day
= Third Wednesday of Oct International Pronoun Day
= Third Thursday in October Spirit Day
= Oct 26 Intersex Awareness Day
= Last full week of October Asexual Awareness Week 2023
November
= All Month Trans Awareness Month
= First Sunday of November Trans Parent Day / Transgender Parent Day
= Nov 8 Intersex Day Of Remembrance / Intersex Solidarity Day
= Week preceding Nov 20 Trans Awareness Week
= Nov 20 Transgender Day Of Remembrance
December
= Dec 1 World AIDS Day
= Dec 8 Pansexual Pride Day
= Dec 10 Human Rights Day
February
= Feb 14 Pink Triangle Day
= First week after Valentine’s Day Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week
= Last Wednesday of February Pink Shirt Day
Please note that this list is not exhaustive.
March
= All Month Bisexual Health Awareness Month
= Mar 1 Zero Discrimination Day
= Mar 20 Two Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQQIA+ Awareness to Celebration Day
= Mar 21 Omnisexual Awareness Day
= Mar 31 International Transgender Day Of Visibility April
= Apr 6 International Asexuality Day
= Second Wednesday of April International Day of Pink
= Second Friday of April Day of Silence
= Last week of April Lesbian Visibility Week
= Apr 26 Lesbian Visibility Day May
= May 17 International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
= May 19 Agender Pride Day
= May 22 Harvey Milk Day
= May 24 Pansexual & Panromantic Day
June
June - September Pride Season
= Jun 12 Pulse Remembrance Day
= Jun 24 UpStairs Lounge Arson Attack Remembrance Day
= Jun 28 Stonewall Riots Anniversary
Well that's not a religion.
The oppressed became the bullies. Wrong? Now it's a frightening religious cult.
Am I wrong? This altogether all encompassing. Every day an agenda day at school.
Except January. That way the calendar starts February 14 with satanic overtones.
Also help out with this will ya?
Marching out in teams across Canada…also help by sharing.
https://youtube.com/shorts/aA8MBpKVTxw?si=7K0h0OToIYk9WFY_
Because totalitarianism is on the March
$7 gets me quite a few at 0.08 cents each.
Link to help-
https://givesendgo.com/killbillc293
Well Lisa perhaps it is time for the heterosexuals to claim the month of January. January=Heterosexual Pride Month
That list is the sane world population's absolute laughing-stock !!!
DESPICABLE !!!
....and now these want to start WWIII ??? ...
🤣🤣🤣🤣
F*ck them !!!