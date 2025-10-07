Here is the link. I hope to see you soon!
Praise the Lord I am grateful for people of all faith and the bridges we make together to reclaim the world for
we (lisa laughing) the useless eaters.
with the utmost blessing that you enjoy the second lecture!
My Meeting
Time
Oct 7, 2025 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Meeting ID
830 7751 5557
Security
checkedPasscode
********
checkedEveryone goes into the waiting room
Registration Link
Registration Link
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/DIU7-iwyTyS8SjnFfmh1YA
Imagine a world so big that there is room for possibilities beyond their centralization into a one world globalist paradigm.
Sorry I didn’t catch your email earlier... I was resting to ease a pretty intense back pain.