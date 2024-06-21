Canada 293 days a year are currently dedicated to 2SLGBTQI. Nonexhaustive apparently. Without the liberals focusing on this, we would be lost in the quagmire of the nuclear family... oh dear. Not that.

Isn't that a unit of capitalism.

Oh dear shouldn't the state raise the kids? My question is for the remaining days of the year? Can we fill them up?

Are liberals working on that as we speak... And I wonder, and so should you... when power occupies social justice so entirely...what are the things power doesn't want you to notice. youth are told.

“This”is social justice.

Sterilization is an important tool.

And don't look at the digital feudalism rolling out. Power rolling out telling us where to spend our activism? Odd in my books. Clearly this is so we don't observe the bills, the censorship, the no protest zones, the smart city infrastructure or the #CBDC

Just a tad cynical that it has much to do about any of us living our authentic lives.

Next up liberals are spending 110 million to find racism.

Will this be a seek and find production. Diversity of melanin expression the next liberal hunt.

Die. The cult that lays waste to freedom, western values and pursues the enforcement of a new religious uptake.

All while digital feudalism social credit is installed and IS PERPETUAL COLONIALISM. Sort of ironic when power does that. Eh.

Does this look like an oppressed people. Or are they being utilized for a purpose. Is the government pimping their cause…to occupy social justice..

To distract..

to encourage sterilization of minors…

Or no , the governments initiatives seem totally normal. And its not glitter and colors hiding the thorough digital colonialism rolling out.

My goal would be the rainbow community deciding they've had enough of the military using their movement for cover to introduce transhumanism and digital feudalism.

Remember if power is doing this, they are doing it to the rainbow too. They can't be the butt of our ire, where they need to be an Important voice in pushing back too.

Cue in that power is doing this. Same with expansion of abortion to full term abortion. Power is on the move.

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/liberals-put-forward-bill-to-establish-national-day-of-conversion-therapy-awareness/55309

Love you readers.

Take down the beast.

Share

Leave a comment