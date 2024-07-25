In 2021 Monkeypox Tabletop Exercise elites ran a simulation exercise plotting how the world would react to an outbreak of monkeypox in 2022.

Oh and that happened.

Here is a copy of the Table top exercise. NTI Paper 24 www.nti.org Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats

NO REGRETS APPROACH.

or does that mean no accountability.

‘To strengthen international capabilities to respond to the next pandemic, national and global leaders must build stronger public health and medical response capabilities that can scale to address very high-consequence biological events—potentially orders of magnitude more severe than what we have experienced during the past two years. We cannot afford to be reactive. We must build our public health and medical systems to be anticipatory, responding energetically and proactively in the face of uncertainty—taking what humanitarian and crisis response communities describe as a “no regrets” approach.

According to their document attached to this post the ‘No regrets Approach” is as follows and is whole of government, and FLATTENING THE CURVE (AKA LOCKDOWNS ON THE SNIFF OF SOMETHING), MASKING TESTING, PPE:

“National governments must adopt a “no-regrets” approach to pandemic response, taking anticipatory action—as opposed to reacting to mounting case counts and fatalities, which are lagging indicators.

• Simply put, national governments and their leaders must err on the side of taking early action. Recognizing that situational awareness of pandemic threats lags behind on-the-ground reality, national leaders cannot wait for cases or fatalities to accumulate before responding. If there is a significant chance that the outbreak could turn into a pandemic, national leaders should lean forward to scale up response efforts and capabilities.

To facilitate anticipatory action on a “no regrets” basis, national governments should develop national-level plans that incorporate “triggers” for responding to high consequence biological events.

• Triggered national-level pandemic response actions should support the strategy of flattening the epidemiological curve while rapidly scaling up health system capacity to prevent collapse in the face of growing caseloads. Triggered actions should serve three major goals: slowing pathogen transmission, saving lives, and improving situational awareness about the pathogen’s spread to enable effective targeting of resources.

Triggered actions should include a range of NPIs, including proactive social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines; large-scale testing and contact tracing; large-scale production of PPE and medical equipment; expansion of the pool of deployable medical personnel and space to treat patients; and comprehensive risk communication.

• National-level triggers should include adjustments to institutional relationships and decision making processes to facilitate rapid, whole-of-government response to emerging pandemic threats. Decision making bodies with whole-of-government authorities and information should be stood-up early, and bureaucratic stovepipes that hamper information-sharing should be eliminated.

Additionally, relevant waivers, emergency declarations, clarifications of authorities, and legal determinations should be identified for each phase of these triggers.“

When I say there is a LEGAL BAR MADE UP of world domination Lawyers that is massively extensive. There is. And that legal bar does NOT HAVE a counterweight of subject matter experts of lawyers funded on the other side.

There are a smattering of lawyers in each country that can pose any kind of subject matter risk to them. It is possibly the single biggest area of legal growth that could make a dent. All bars have their counterweight. plaintiff insurance, vs insurance defence. You get the picture. Constitutional lawyers, Prolife lawyers, class actionsuit, plaintiff trial lawyers, criminal defence lawyers, employment lawyers. All these lawyers have a subject matter expertise honed in their small area of expertise, that is not widened to the whole of society attack we are witnessing. Every move is papered through government, bills, regulations, by-laws, international law extensively. THE COUNTERWEIGHT BAR is thin. **I have ideas on this and specific types of one off hiring you can do if you have funds. Hiring a lawyer for privacy issues in the municipal deep state, or criminal defence lawyers regarding c40 prison implementation- aka sentencing without charge ideas.”

Imvamune, the vaccine used for the prevention of mpox is approved as a TWO-DOSE series by Health Canada. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends a complete vaccine series of two doses for stronger and longer-lasting protection against mpox infection. The vaccine is not recommended or available to the general public.

People who received a first dose at least 28 days ago can now book an appointment for a second dose.”

According to Wikispooks “the event was planned by a group called the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Munich Security Conference in cooperation with the The World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, both the Chinese and American CDCs. Other large organizations also participated in the event.[1]”

One of the things I want you to think about in this world that careens towards war with China over Taiwan, is just how cozy these same super powers are on the issue of rolling out vaccines, powers to the WHO, and gaming future no-regret-restrictions through table top exercises the various viruses that could become a ‘pandemic’.

According to the NTI exercise document they want ANOTHER organization to operate as the ‘seam’ between the WHO’s powers and the UN’s powers. Remember I think this is taxation without representation. Full stop.

“NTI recognizes the critical importance of strengthening the global biosecurity and pandemic preparedness architecture. To that end, NTI is focused on catalyzing the development of stronger international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness capabilities so the world is better able to prevent and respond to future biological risks. To address important gaps in key areas, NTI is working with international partners:

• To establish a new global biosecurity entity dedicated to reducing emerging biological risks that can accompany certain technology advances. Its mission will be to reduce the risks of catastrophic consequences due to accidents, inadvertent misuse, or deliberate abuse of bioscience and biotechnology by promoting stronger global biosecurity norms and developing tools and incentives to uphold them.

• To explore the possibility of establishing a new Joint Assessment Mechanism to investigate high- consequence biological events of unknown origin. This new mechanism would operate at the “seam” between existing mechanisms—including World Health Organization (WHO) outbreak investigation capabilities and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Mechanism for investigating alleged deliberate bioweapons use—thereby strengthening UN system capabilities to investigate pandemic origins.

• To advocate for establishing a catalytic, multilateral financing mechanism for global health security and pandemic preparedness. The goal is to accelerate sustainable biosecurity and pandemic preparedness capacity-building in countries where resources are most needed.

To further examine these issues, NTI has partnered with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) over the past three years to host annual tabletop exercises focused on reducing high-consequence biological threats. NTI and MSC have jointly convened international leaders and experts to explore gaps in the global biosecurity and pandemic preparedness architecture, and to identify opportunities to address urgent needs.

This report shares the lessons of our 2021 exercise.

Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D.

Interim Vice President, Global Biological Policy and Programs

Nuclear Threat Initiative”

When they say ‘reduce high-consequence biological threats’ do they mean plot them a year in advance? Mpox flopped because no one cared. Literally the economic warfare is such that, oh ya itchy. I’ll take it. Don’t shut down my economy.

What were the key findings?

• Weak global detection, assessment, and warning of pandemic risks. The international community needs a more robust, transparent detection, evaluation, and early warning system that can rapidly communicate actionable information about pandemic risks.

• Gaps in national-level preparedness. National governments should improve preparedness by developing national-level pandemic response plans built upon a coherent system of “triggers” that prompt anticipatory action, despite uncertainty and near-term costs—in other words, on a “no-regrets” basis.

• Gaps in biological research governance. The international system for governing dual-use biological research is neither prepared to meet today’s security requirements, nor is it ready for significantly expanded challenges in the future. There are risk reduction needs throughout the bioscience research and development life cycle.

• Insufficient financing of international preparedness for pandemics. Many countries around the world lack financing to make essential national investments in pandemic preparedness.

Exercise Scenario

“Developed in consultation with technical and policy experts, the exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that first emerges in the fictional country of Brinia and eventually spreads globally. Later in the exercise, the scenario reveals that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. The exercise scenario concludes with more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities globally. As part of the scenario development process, NTI conducted a virtual consultation with experts in December 2020. (See Appendix A for the list of participating experts.)”

So who were the 'Chairs’. Here is your global deep sticky state.

EXERCISE CO-CHAIRS

Dr. Ernest J. Moniz

Co-Chair and CEO

Nuclear Threat Initiative

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy

Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger

Chairman

Munich Security Conference

And on to the Participants notable sticky deep state AND regulatory agency heads and Pharma friends. so ‘stakeholders’ and those with the reigns.

PARTICIPANTS

Mr. Arnaud Bernaert Head, Health Security Solutions SICPA

Dr. Beth Cameron Senior Director, Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense U.S. National Security Council

Mr. Luc Debruyne Strategic Advisor to the CEO Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness

Dr. Ruxandra Draghia-Akli Global Head Johnson & Johnson Global Public Health R&D Janssen Research & Development

Dr. Chris Elias President, Global Development Division Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Sir Jeremy Farrar Director Wellcome Trust

Dr. George Gao Director-General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) Vice President, the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) Director and Professor, CAS Key Laboratory of Pathogenic Microbiology and Immunology, Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences Dean, Medical School, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Dr. Margaret (Peggy) A. Hamburg Interim Vice President Global Biological Policy and Programs, Nuclear Threat Initiative Former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Ms. Angela Kane Visiting Professor Paris School of International Affairs (SciencesPo), and Tsinghua University

Dr. Emily Leproust CEO and Co-Founder Twist Biosciences

Dr. Elisabeth Leiss Deputy Director of the Governance and Conflict Division German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ)

Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs

Dr. John Nkengasong Director Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Sam Nunn Founder and Co-Chair Nuclear Threat Initiative Former U.S. Senator

Dr. Michael Ryan Executive Director WHO Health Emergencies Programme

Dr. Joy St. John Executive Director CARPHA

Dr. Petra Wicklandt Head of Corporate Affairs Merck KGaA

Official narrative

The NTI site says "Developed in consultation with technical and policy experts, the fictional exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that first emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide."[2]

One interesting reasoning is "because of increased travel as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted."[3]

according to Wiki spooks

“The NTI is a non-profit co-founded by Ted Turner and the Munich Security Conference is an annual meeting on international security policy held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany since 1963.[6]

THE MOVIES THAT WERE WATCHED BY PARTICIPANTS were plotted in a documentary that can be watched in the below link. The whole game is extensively reviewed.

https://rokfin.com/post/87527/Monkeypox-War-Games

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

