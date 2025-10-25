LawyerLisa’s Substack

Bard Joseph
8h

"The Tavistock Institute in England created the mass bombing raids carried out by Roosevelt and Churchill purely as a clinical experiment in mass terror, keeping records of the results as they watched the 'Guinea Pigs' reacting under 'controlled laboratory conditions'.

All techniques are intended to breakdown the psychological strength of the individual, ....the family unit, and family inculcated principals of religion, honor, patriotism and sexual behavior as weapons of crowd control."

The World Order

Eustace Mullins 1985

Luc Lelievre
8h

I first bought and read Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock in December 1972, though I didn’t realize at the time that Orson Welles had narrated a documentary based on Toffler’s work (that same year!). If you have a moment to watch it, the final seven to ten minutes are particularly striking—Toffler reflects on the urgent need to save humanity from the overreach and excesses of technology. https://youtu.be/fkUwXenBokU Here's the thing: "The Cloward-Piven thesis, developed by Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven in 1966, argues that the most effective way to achieve fundamental social and political change is through the deliberate overloading of public welfare systems. By mobilizing large populations of eligible individuals to claim welfare benefits, the strategy seeks to expose the inefficiencies and inadequacies inherent in existing governmental support structures. The resulting bureaucratic crisis is designed to force policymakers to enact broad, systemic reforms—specifically the implementation of guaranteed minimum income and the expansion of social safety nets. Rooted in an activist critique of poverty management, this approach highlights the gap between policy rhetoric and practice, aiming to shift social priorities through orchestrated crisis and mass mobilization; credible sources indicate that proponents and critics of the Cloward-Piven strategy have described it as an "inside job" designed to intentionally overload government welfare systems, causing bureaucratic chaos and even economic sabotage in Western sovereign states. The strategy's fundamental goal was to hasten the collapse of capitalist structures by orchestrated crisis, pushing governments into a state of emergency—potentially leading to social and financial collapse, and the subsequent restructuring of political order. While Cloward and Piven framed their actions as radical activism to force social reform and expand rights, many analysts have argued that its implementation—if fully carried out—would have amounted to deliberately undermining the stability and economy of targeted states from within. This evidence allows for the academically-supported statement that the Cloward-Piven strategy has been regarded by some as a form of internal sabotage, explicitly seeking to destabilize Western democratic and capitalist economies via manufactured crises." As I argued in my most recent essay, we are not helpless spectators—ordinary people have always possessed the power to dismantle even the most outrageous tyrannies. Since the fall and execution of Robespierre and Saint-Just in 1794-95, no dictatorship in the Western world has endured for long; each has ultimately collapsed under the weight of its own hubris and the irrepressible demand for freedom. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/breaking-the-algorithmic-lock-how Western civilization stands for freedom: "António de Oliveira Salazar was a dictator who ruled Portugal under the Estado Novo (“New State”) regime from 1932 to 1968, a corporatist, authoritarian system marked by censorship, repression of dissent, and one-party control. Though not as violently totalitarian as Nazi Germany or Stalin’s USSR, Salazar’s regime was undeniably a Western dictatorship — Catholic, conservative, and technocratic — that survived well into the Cold War. It finally collapsed in 1974 during the Carnation Revolution, a largely peaceful military coup led by young officers and supported by the Portuguese public. This was one of the most striking examples of how even a long-standing Western authoritarian regime can crumble almost overnight when moral legitimacy and institutional support evaporate."

