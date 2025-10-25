This document was on the NASA website. This power point was presented in 2001. I have downloaded and attached it below. Here is a video warning prepared by Deborah Tavares in 2013.

WATCH THE VIDEO

LOOK AT THE NASA WAR DOCUMENT PREPARED IN 2001 AT THE SAME TIME AS YOU WATCH THE VIDEO. It is found at the end of the post after the subcribe button.

This is a 2001 document referencing the NANOTECH REVOLUTION in it’s wartime potential.

Here was the then breakdown of Nanotech research taking place by Geography

I have skipped a lot of phenomenal pages that you need to look at.

BIOLOGY AND TECHNOLOGY FUSION EXAMPLES AKA BIO-N-TECH. AKA PFIZER

those in POWER SECTOR

interesting- anyone know about this???

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS NANO SENSORS IN THE SHOTS. HAHAHAHA

SMART DUST, NANO TAGS AND SMART INSECTS

AND WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PLANES WITH THEIR CHEMTRAILS NOW?

PSY WARFARE. GET YOUR MIND STRAIGHT. THINK LIKE A WINNER love your neighbor and your community because that is the way to beat psy warfare. and assume what power buys in terms of tv net bot coverage are lies.

SURE YOU WANT THAT 5G EH WEAPONS. WEAPONS WEAPONS. THE FUCKERY KNOWS NO BOUNDS.

WHEN THE POPULATION IS THE TARGET THE WAR IS SILENT

OPERATION WHITECOAT MAKE US SICK

WARFARE IN FOOD MEDS PRODUCTS CLOTHES

WHAT IS LEGAL. HAHAHAHAHAHAH, GASPING FOR BREATH TO LAUGH MORE. LEGAL MEANS PERMISSION TO KILL WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY OR KNOWLEDGE. HELL IS COMING FOR THESE MEN AND WOMEN WITH ADAMS APPLES

-

JUST BRILLIANT. (SARSCASM)

SO NICOTINE IS SUPPOSED TO BLOCK THEIR NANOTECH. NOTICE ANY WAR ON NICOTINE. LOOK UP DR. ARDIS’S WORK ON RUMBLE.

JUST ROBOTS

USING OUR SOCIAL STRUCTURES AS WEAPONS AKA SATANIC INVERSION. PEDOPHILES AS TEACHERS, CHURCH LEADERS, POLICE, POLITICIANS, GLOBALISTS, HOLLYWEIRD, POP MUSIC ICONS, HEAD OF THE CDC-TYPES, ETC. THE CRUSH THEIR BALLS WITH TWO BRICKS. (REMEMBER THOSE WEAPONS, DON’T SEE THEM HERE DISCUSSED YET.) TO GO UP THEIR NESTS start at the pedo crime syndicate.

WORK HARD EVERYDAY TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH MENTAL AND SPIRITUAL HEALTH AND YOUR COMMUNITY

REMEMBER THE FLOODING IN SPAIN. CONSTRUCT THE ENVIRONMENT TO BECOME A WEAPON. look at the water never captured in texas california etc but sent out to rivers. you can make it rain over the ocean…

no such thing as NANOTECH. YET THIS IS 2001

HERE IS THE CHARLIE KIRK PSYWAR AGAINST THE POPULATION. IT IS CALLED THE CNN SYNDROME. DO YOU THINK IT WAS A MOVIE WE WATCHED OR WHAT?

I AM CONVINCED MAKING US WATCH THE DECIMATION OF GAZA IS BOTH PROGRAMMING AND MASS CASUALTY RITUAL SACRIFICE AS A PSYWAR.

we see it. we are supposed to accept it because if we don’t we are anti-semitic and they censor and want more censorship. They hide all the Christian killing in Africa taking place why. Because that is a plan. They fund the “Islamic terror groups” OR ARE THE ISLAMIC TERROR GROUPS. All psy warefare. look at our drug ridden tranque cities of souls being then ploughed into the GONE. GONE GONE. but preaching the word of God is hate. hahahahahahaha. I am going to Praise God after this, during this, and Praise and send demons screeching. (I put worship music on my phone sometimes for me and also to annoy my three letter agency spy op. I also make them listen to long winded pastors and youtube videos on scripture. win win.)

OH LOOK. OUR BRAINS. THEIR CHIPS. DOES A BOOT IN THE CROTCH still work.

NANO WARFARE IS WAS 2001. it is in our shots you science geeks.

we are not being augmented as I say in my book. All of this is for future control. YOU BEING YOUR GOD MADE YOU IS AUGMENTED.

Deborah Tavares has been trying to warn people for over a decade at

https://stopthecrime.net/ spend a lot of time there on her research after this post.

Lisa Miron is the author of WORLD ON MUTE. get it on Amazon here. The Kindle (download ap to phone) edition is $8.00.

https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC/ref=sr_1_1

Give it to your Mayor, Councilor or Doctor.

The Nasa document for download is below.

