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Yvonne_marie's avatar
Yvonne_marie
2h

Call an Italian a wop and say they are mafia and nothing is said , call and Indian in India an idol worshiper and thats ok too call a buddhist weird because they have a statue of a fat man but thats ok, Call a Israeli/Jew a baby killer that they commit genocide or that they are pushing the noahide law to execute christians then your labeled anti semite. It's zionism brainwashing 2.0 and its disgusting how people can be so blinded by deception and say the jews are chosen and God is with them. Thats the biggest lie going right now and it's so dangerous.

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s r's avatar
s r
2h

Theodor Herzl was the Devil and all that follow his ideology are demons

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