Up first for the Zionists is THE KILL THEM ALL PERSPECTIVE. The babies have to go. They are just future terrorists. Kill them too. All of them.

Let me know if his articulation was persuasive for you And if you too think zionists should be unfettered killing as he says THEM ALL. Unclear where them ends and we begin.

Up for the antizionist is the perspective that it is an evil ideology. Clearly this individual needs the label of hate speech. Under bill c-9 only this individual is hateful.

The one above screaming kill them all is not hateful. So before you decide. Remember this person here is a thought criminal against the global assembly of permitted speech. Keep that in mind. This person by Canada ’s bill c-9 standard is doing wrong speak.

Get my book. It was beating Jeffrey Sachs book and was a best seller. So boom I got taken from his category. Can't have goy scribbles performing and analyzing the assembly of speech.

So tell me. Who was hateful. Kill them all . Kill all the babies zionist perspective. Or antisemitic speaker saying the zionist ideology is evil? She can go to jail in pro kill them all perspective Canada.

Jesus said blessed are the peacemakers. Clearly also hate speech in antibible Canada. Don't let zionists read the Bible because it turns out leviticus 19 would put the kill them all in his place.

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