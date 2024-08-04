Say we are all moving clear across the world into

Known online, and Known in real time in the smart city infrastructure.

Without any omission.

Say that the case it is a 15-minute city infrastructure as far as the eye can see.

And it goes up through changes in official plans.

It Marches out funded through the smart city infrastructure fund.

Say it goes in without any issue everywhere.

Just loads up through complete streets.

And we drive by the cameras going up. I pointed them out to a friend, who sort of nodded and said isn't that progress.

The entire planet just bends to the will of the globalists.

The cities are all moving to the mindless thrumb and beat of the Globalcovenantofmayors.org and no one is the wiser.

Say though in spot in the planet there's miles of tunnels going on. Where citizens could escape a 15 minute city.

You might need a different strategy there.

You'd have to get rid of those tunnels before it could be broken into the 15-minute city proper.

If you believe something because you are taught it, then that's what you believe.

I just keep backing out what I know.

The only place on the planet with escape hatches from man known.

Well.

It's being taken down, built back up without the tunnels.

Interesting. Tragic. Horrific.

More interesting is the rest of us are going into our open air prisons without much of a fight.

The animosity needs fueling for the war. Well we see it.

I'm offering a non-religious, non geo political as solid explanation.

Some think religion is the source of wars. It's the scape goat.

If you understand the ONLY DOMIMANT FORCE assembling in absolutely every scenario is about globalism's final push right now.

Then all the pieces take on new dimensions.

Perspective is interesting.

As I turn this option over. It fits. Of course war is racket. We aren't given all the information. Yet I always noticed it was the one area censorship didn't shut down information. The most egregious sad events on either side are always shown. So I say to myself always. What I see. I'm meant to. This is how tight they control msm. If these are shown.

They want it to produce an effect.

The entrenched positions are desired.

They want religious fervor to do some of the work. Of divide and conquer

Ukraine is an Ag play to sew up food.

Taiwan is the excuse to unleash the CCP.

Share

Leave a comment